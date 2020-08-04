Bobby Shmurda's Release: Find Out When The American Rapper Is Being Released From Prison

American Rapper Bobby Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard is making headlines again. The 26-year-old rapper is currently serving a prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2016 and was given a prison sentence. According to the reports of XXL Magazine, in a police raid at the Rapper’s New York apartment, he was found in possession of 21 guns, crack cocaine and marijuana. In 2016, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to seven years in prison, which was eventually reduced to five years. Find out, what is Bobby Shmurda’s release date?

Bobby Shmurda’s Release: When does Bobby Shmurda get out?

Bobby Shmurda, who is best known for his rap songs was featured on Billboard Hot 100 in 2014. However, in December 2014, the American musician was arrested during a raid at Quad Studios in Manhattan. Four years after his arrest, the rapper's fans are speculating on Twitter, about Bobby Shmurda’s release.

According to the reports of Capital Xtra, Bobby Shmurda is scheduled to be released in December 2020. Another Twitter user named On Thin Ice claimed that Bobby Shmurda’s release is scheduled on August 2, at 8:00 PM EST. These speculations got many of the rapper’s fans very excited, a twitter user posted claiming that the rapper's comeback music video will be a record-breaking one. The user went on to add that it will be a cultural reset. Many other fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the rapper’s release.

Bobby Shmurda’s website has updated with a countdown that ends on August 4th at 8:00PM EST.



Could we be seeing Bobby home in the next couple weeks?https://t.co/6V9nb0wKcP pic.twitter.com/pTICOrn5Fv — On Thin Ice (@OnnThinIce) July 22, 2020

Bobby Shmurda’s comeback music video will break the internet. It will be a cultural reset. There’s no way around this. pic.twitter.com/YuL2ZBam3i — Nerd Mylord🏝️ (@NerdMylord) August 4, 2020

Apparently Bobby Shmurda is getting out tomorrow, on God , if that blue fitted decends from the heaven like Thorz hammer when Captain America summon it In Endgame 2020 will be saved



Why is Bobby Shmurda in Jail?

On June 3, 2014, Bobby Shmurda was arrested by the New York Police Department and charged with a felony for criminal possession of a weapon. The New York police alleged that the young rapper was flashing a gun in an apartment when the cops arrived to investigate. The cops also added that he tried to hide the weapon in the couch.

According to a Billboard report, following this Bobby Shmurda was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug & gun possession. The report further stated that Shmurda was held on $2M bail. As matters got worse, another report surfaced in 2016, this time in the New York Times. The report claimed that the American Rapper was accused of being a leader in GS9 or G Stone Crips which is a violent street gang in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The report further stated that this gang was responsible for one murder and several shootings. According to the report, after spending over a year and a half in prison awaiting his trial, Bobby Shmurda pleaded guilty to conspiracy and weapons possession in a deal with prosecutors. The rapper was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016 but because he pleaded guilty his sentence was reduced to five years.

How long was Bobby Shmurda’s sentence?

Including the one and half year jail time, when he was awaiting the trial, Bobby Shmurda has spent five and a half years in prison so far. According to a recent report by TMZ, Shmurda plans to drop new music and help many at-risk youngsters lead a better life after his release. The same report mentions that Bobby also wishes to produce a documentary about his life, which will be an educational tool for troubled youth.

