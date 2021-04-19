Brave Girls's Yujeong Is The Top Girl Group Member For The Month Of April; BP's Rose At #2

Rankings for Top K-Pop Female Idol for the month of April are here. Yujeong of Brave Girls has topped the individual girl group member rankings for the month. The artist dethroned BlackPink's Jennie to reach the #1 spot. According to Hellokpop, the data from March 18 to April 18 was collected to chart the ranking of the female idols, in terms of popularity, consumer participation, media presence, etc.

Brave Girls' Yujeong tops individual member rankings for the month of April

Yujeong, the third of the four Brave Girls' members, has topped the popularity index for the month of April. The sudden rise in her popularity comes after the group's song Rollin became a viral hit in early 2021. The song has led to newfound success for all the members. The ranking index is calculated by Korea Business Research Institute. This list focuses on the popularity of individual members from K-pop girl groups. Yujeong is in the lead with a popularity index of 6,404,321 points. BlackPink's Rose, who just finished with the promotions for her solo debut is in the number two position. The list includes several popular K-Pop girl group members like Red Velvet's Irene, Joy Wendy and Seulgi, BlackPink's Jennie Jisoo and Lisa, Mamamoo's Wheein, LOONA's Chuu, among others. Brave Girls' Yuna is in the third position.

More about Brave Girls

Brave Girls debuted in 2011 with the single The Difference. The group was initially debuted as a five-member group and also underwent several changes in the lineup. Currently, there are four members in the group. Brave Girls' members as of 2021 are Minyoung, Yujeong, Eunji, and Yuna. The group's song Rollin' which was first released in 2017, became an unexpected viral hit in 2021, and the group has surged in terms of popularity since. Brave Girls achieved their first music show win with Rollin on Inkigayo in March 2021. Rollin has become a girl group song with the longest perfect all-kill with 262 hours of perfect all-kill. An "all-kill" is a term that is used when a song simultaneously achieves the top spot on all eight Korean music charts, like Hanteo, Gaon, Melon, etc. Brave Girls' latest song We Ride also saw a rise in the number of listeners.

Promo Image Source: Brave Girls Yujeong Instagram