Britney Spears Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Sam Asghari, Flashes Diamond Ring

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari recently made an announcement regarding taking their relationship to the next level and left all their fans in delight. The singer shared a social media post depicting how she was finally engaged after years of dating Sam Asghari.

Sam Asghari recently created buzz on the internet when he posted a picture of a diamond ring on his social media. In no time, the couple began receiving congratulatory messages on social media. However, Sam Asghari later deleted the post and claimed that his account was hacked and the picture was photoshopped.

Britney Spears recently took to her official Instagram handle and share a video clip in which she can be seen wearing a full-sleeved pink coloured top while flaunting her diamond ring announcing her engagement. As she expressed her delight in getting engaged to her long time boyfriend, Sam Asghari, she was even seen giving a peck on his cheek in the video clip. In the caption, she expressed her amazement at getting engaged and stated that she could not believe it while adding diamond ring emojis next to it.

Many fans and celebrity artists took to Britney Spears’ Instagram handle and congratulated the couple. Paris Hilton also took to the comments section and congratulated the two of them and welcomed them to the club while many fans dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how happy and surprised they were. A fan stated Get you a bullet proof prenup. He should embrace that after all you’ve been through’’ while another one congratulated Britney Spears and wrote ‘He's taking your last name right? Congrats babe! You deserve all the happiness the world can now offer you❤️ much love!.’ Another fan mentioned how happy he was for them and stated ‘so happy for you mama but please make sure y’all sign that prenup.’ Take a look at some of the reactions to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s engagement news.

Even Sam Asghari announced their engagement news while taking to his Instagram handle and sharing a picture of his beau’s engagement ring. He even depicted a cute intimate moment where they issued together while flaunting the diamond ring. In the caption, he added emojis of a king and a queen and tagged Britney Spears in his post. His post was also swamped with congratulatory messages from fans who stated how lucky he was to have her.

IMAGE: AP