Britney Spears' Attorney Appeals Court To Suspend Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Row

After singer-songwriter Britney Spears’s father decided to step down from the conservatorship amid the controversy, her attorney accused Jamie Spears of crossing "unfathomable lines" after a new documentary revealed that the pop star was secretly surveilled during her conservatorship. According to Variety, the singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart filed a supplemental motion to remove and suspend her father from her conservatorship.

In the new court filing, Spears’ attorney Rosengart called for the immediate suspension of Jamie during this week's hearing on September 29, followed by the "prompt termination" of the conservatorship. The decision by the singer comes after a documentary titled 'Controlling Britney Spears' that was released a couple of days back, revealed that the pop icon was allegedly being closely monitored by a security firm that was hired by her father without her knowledge.

Britney Spears' attorney files supplemental motion against singer's father

For the unversed, according to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, one of the new voices introduced into the documentary was that of Alex Vlasov, a former operations manager for Black Box Security. Vlasov alleged that Black Box Security President Edan Yemini had a recording device installed in Spears’ bedroom and acquired over 180 hours of audio without her knowledge or consent, rendering the act illegal. Vlasov further shared that the audio was brought to him on a USB drive by an agent working for Yemini with a request to erase all traces of its existence.

Apart from this, in the documentary, Alex also confessed that the singer’s first iPhone was linked to the same iCloud account used by her father so that every notes app entry, message, and photo stored on her phone would appear on the iPad, too. Even her browser history. He said, "Her own phone, her own private conversations were used so often to control her." The attorney’s statement after filing the supplemental motion read, “Placing a listening device in Britney's bedroom would be particularly horrifying, and corroborates so much of her compelling, poignant testimony. Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines.” The filing also stated the reasons for suspension range from "lack of financial acumen, to his bankruptcy, to his reported alcoholism, to the trauma he caused his daughter since her childhood, to the Domestic Violence Restraining Order recently issued against him." He further said that the singer pleads that "regardless of when the conservatorship ends, Mr. Spears must be suspended now."

