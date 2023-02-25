Britney Spears Calls Out ‘borderline Harassment’ From Tabloids; ‘I Deserve Respect’

Britney Spears recently talked about tabloids' toxic treatment towards her. She criticised the media and paparazzi for their coverage of her. The singer took to her Instagram on Friday (February 24) to post a clip from The Andy Griffith Show.

The video showed a dialogue between a father and a son, in which the father advises against spreading "mean" and "unkind" gossip about other people. The child responds that no one wants to buy the paper when good stories are published.

Britney wrote a lengthy description to accompany the video explaining her viewpoint. The artist claimed that a particular news portal's "constant lies" put her on the verge of becoming abusive. She stated that it is sad for her to read the news about her and that she must feel supported and valued at this time in her life.

Her caption read, "The constant lies from the media and TMZ have felt like borderline harassment ... it’s extremely disturbing, due to the fact of how incredibly important it is at this time in my life to be supported and respected!!! Also, the way the news has always spread lies about me is incredibly heartbreaking!!! I meditate over hope and excitement for my future!!!"

"I have transformed my whole life with the elimination of my conservatorship and I deserve respect!!! It’s almost embarrassing commenting on this because of how completely outrageous what’s being said is!!! It’s my right to protect myself from the cruelty of the outside world," she added.

Check out the post here:

Fake reports from the media

The post comes in the wake of a report from earlier this month that claimed Britney's close friends intended to stage an intervention to address her supposedly alarming conduct. The singer's husband, Sam Asghari, and she both refuted the allegations.

Also, according to TMZ, the singer allegedly had a 'meltdown' in January at a posh California restaurant. A restaurant employee denied the claim, telling Page Six that a different customer taunted the singer by repeatedly recording her even though she "was understandably unhappy."