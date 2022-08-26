Britney Spears Deactivates Instagram For The 4th Time: 'Learning Everyday Is Clean Slate'

After winning the conservatorship battle and then tying the knot with longtime partner Sam Asghari, pop-sensation Britney Spears is all set to release her new song after a gap of almost six years. The song, Hold me Closer, will be a duet she worked on with the legendary singer Elton John. However, what came as a surprise for the fans was that the singer has deactivated her Instagram account ahead of the release.

This is the fourth time that the singer has deactivated her Instagram account and explained the reason behind her sudden move in a note on her Twitter handle. The 40-year-old pop sensation revealed that she chooses happiness over anything in the world. She even reflected upon the relationship and bond that she shares with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

Britney Spears deactivates Instagram account for the fourth time

Hours after deactivating her Instagram page, the Baby One More Time singer took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m learning every day is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others for what may have been hurtful.”

Continuing, she further added, "I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!!” referencing her sons – Sean Preston and Jayden James."

Other than this, Spears also shared a message about feeling “overwhelmed” ahead of the release of her duet with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, which comes out this Friday. An elated Briteny wrote, “my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time…@eltonjohn”

Releasing today, the euphoric Hold Me Closer follows Cold Heart, John’s 2021 duet with Dua Lipa, which combined his hits Rocket Man, Sacrifice, Kiss the Bride and Where’s the Shoorah? Meanwhile, six years since her last album, and nine months since she emerged victoriously from the conservatorship battle that had ruled her life for 13 years, Britney was at the home studio of producer Andrew Watt, recording her parts for Hold Me Closer – a duet with Elton John which mashes up perhaps his defining hit, 1971’s Tiny Dancer.



IMAGE: AP