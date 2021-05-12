Britney Spears Missed Last Year's Halloween, Makes Up By Dressing In A Catsuit In May

Halloween came a little early for Britney Spears this year. The singer shared a bunch of pictures and videos in different quirky outfits on Instagram, sharing that she was making it up for last year, when she missed celebrating Halloween. Britney Spears shared a picture in a skin-tight catsuit. Her second outfit was a green leather skin-tight outfit. Letting her messy hair down, the singer-songwriter completed her entire look with a pair of heels.

Britney Spears' Instagram leaves fans in a split

Britney Spears shared this picture of her in a catsuit and wrote, "Miss pussycat loves to bite 😬😼🐾... be careful ladies and gentlemen 😜😜😜 !!!!!"(sic). She went for her trademark makeup look and completed her outfit with her messy hairstyle.

Britney Spears' picture in this green suit was more loved by her fans, as mentioned in the comments. Britney's caption read, "I missed Halloween last year 🎃👻😱 …. Any ideas on who I should be this year ???? Dear Lord I’m rooting for all of you nice folks this year as well … Fu*k off COVID 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 here’s to a great rest of 2021 !!!!! PS no touch-ups or filter on this pic 📸!!!!!"(sic). She revealed through her post that she missed Halloween last year and would like to compensate for it this year. She also shared that she had not done any touch-up for her post and did not use any filter for this picture.

Britney Spears' latest Instagram post received a lot of love and praises in the comment section. Singer Avril Lavigne suggested she dress up as 'Her' and also shared she will be dressing up as Britney Spears this Halloween. Meanwhile, one of Britney Spears' celebrity friends suggested she dress up as Wonder Woman. An Instagram user who was quite intrigued by Britney's outfit wrote that they should replace the statue of liberty with Britney's statue. Another Instagram user shared she should be 'Catwoman' while Harry Hill suggested she should be Cadet Kelly this Halloween and also said she will look beautiful in it.

IMAGE: BRITNEY SPEARS' INSTAGRAM

