Britney Spears On Why She Deleted Instagram Account: 'It Disturbed Me...'

Britney Spears recently explained the reason behind deleting her Instagram account. The platform had been a mainstay for Britney Spears as she often took to it to communicate with fans while sharing details from her life. She explained that the platform's negativity was proving too much.

The pop star took to Twitter and reassured her fans that she was okay, though she shared the details about why she chose to go away from the platform. She explained that many people started criticizing her, even to the point of calling her crazy. People talked negatively about her as she was doing her best, the star added.

“I shut down my Instagram because there were too many people saying I looked like an idiot dancing and that I looked crazy,” said the star. She further added that this perturbed her, and actually hurt her feelings.

“Honestly I was doing my best but it disturbed me to see people freely talk about it on TV ... yep it hurt my feelings.”

Check out her tweet below:

Fans sent cops to Britney Spears' house

After Britney Spears took down her Instagram account, some fans interpreted it as a sign of worry and sent cops to her house. The star detailed this in one of her tweets, saying that the fans who sent the cops weren't real fans. She even revealed her encounter with the cops when they came. The cops didn't even have to enter her home and knew from the get-go that somebody had falsely called them up.

Check out her Tweet below:

Britney Spears further talked about her sensitivity and said that she would rather "take a break and do my ice cream diet anyway." The star even recalled a recent instance where three inebriated girls came up to the star and got loud while she was dining at a restaurant.

Britney Spears' conservatorship win

Britney Spears has been living it up ever since her conservatorship win. The star reclaimed her conservatorship after suing her father James Parnell Spears and was given a verdict in her favour. She was supported by her then-fiance and now-husband Sam Asghari, who stuck with her through thick and thin. The duo are now happily married.

It's not yet sure when Britney Spears might return to Instagram and continue posting her usual content.