Britney Spears Opens Up On Body Image Issues, Deciphers 'real Beauty' In A Poignant Note

After the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears has been actively using social media to give candid updates of her daily life. While doing so, she often highlights her experience with conservatorship and the struggles she had to incur in the past. Going by the same, on Friday, March 25, the Stronger songstress took to Instagram to share a poignant note on her struggle with body image issues.

Britney Spears deciphers 'real beauty'

Britney Spears begins her note by recalling her unsuccessful trip to a specialist about getting breast implants.“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles," she said. The acclaimed pop singer then went on to reveal that her dad would 'humiliate' by addressing her as 'fat'. "My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun … It was humiliating. I had one good cover in 13 years of my conservatorship … the rest were all extremely bad," she wrote.

Britney Spears added, "The manipulation behind my family’s scheme in subjecting me as if I had done something so wrong to literally throwing me away and taking all of my joy away is cruel". While sharing the message, she captioned the post as "'The hypothesis of real beauty isn’t the view itself, it's rather the observer’s internal recognition' - Britney Spears". Take a look at here lengthy note below:

Britney Spears disappears from Instagram

Last Friday, came as a bit of relief for all Britney Spears fans as the pop singer swiftly made her comeback to Instagram after deleting her account for about a day. As reported by TMZ, the meta confirmed that they did not take down the Instagram page of Britney Spears, meaning that the musician has herself deactivated the account. The reason behind the same yet remains unknown. However, her comeback post surely left her fandom rejoiced.

It was in the month of September last year when Britney took a small pause from social media. However, at the time, she specified the reason via Twitter. Britney Spears wanted to celebrate her engagement away from the limelight. To keep it low-key, she deactivated her social media account for a brief time. "Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon," she had tweeted.

