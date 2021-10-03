Britney Spears Says She Has 'a Lot Of Healing To Do' After Her Court Battle

Britney Spears is currently centring herself, soon after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as the conservator of her estate. The pop star won over her father after being under his conservatorship for 13 years. Britney at first celebrated her victory by flying a plane. However, she is now focusing on healing as things are changing in her life.

Taking to Instagram, Britney Spears shared a photo of a tree and penned a note about healing. The singer mentioned despite a lot of things changing in her life, she is healing. She wrote, "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do 🌳!!!" She further mentioned she has a good support system in her life and wrote, "Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe 🧘‍♀️ !!!!! Only through self-love I can pray… love…and support others in return!!!![sic]."

Britney Spears won her long court battle against her father Jamie Spears, who was her conservator for 13 years. On September 29, judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears' role and temporarily replaced him with John Zabel. As per People, Britney Spears next court hearing is scheduled for November 12, 2021. The singer would focus on terminating the entire conservatorship and also address Jamie Spears and others' misconduct.

Britney Spears is on cloud nine after winning against her father Jamie

Soon after winning the battle against her father, Britney Spears went on to flying a plane. The singer mentioned she was on cloud nine as she first time flew a plane. She wrote, "On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and the first time in a prop plane!!!" "Geez, I was scared !!! Pssst bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!![sic]," she added.

The singer also spent time working out with her fiance. Sharing a video, she wrote, "My fiancé and I always make time to workout!!! He’s so strong just like my boys ... geez!!!![sic]." Spears' fiance Sam Azghari reacted to the video and addressed Britney as a lioness. He wrote, "You must be a lion when you have a lioness."

(Image: AP)