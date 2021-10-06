Britney Spears Throws Shade At Family For Maintaining Silence Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears recently won the legal battle against her father Jamie Spears, who has been suspended as her conservator after a 13-year legal arrangement. The singer recently took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a cryptic post, throwing shade at her family for maintaining silence during her long-drawn battle. Penning a long note, Spears mentioned how no one came to her rescue and said things like "sorry, you’re in a conservatorship."

Uploading a photo of two women that 'makes her want to cry', the Toxic singer further thanked her legal aid and 'amazing attorney' Mathew Rosengart for changing her life. The post comes recently after Jamie Spears' suspension, following which John Zabel, an accountant, has been appointed to serve as a temporary conservator till December 31.

Britney spears slams family in a recent Instagram post

Taking to the photo-sharing app recently, the singer uploaded a picture where a woman can be seen 'saving her divine feminine sister', and wrote, "This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry ... she’s saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻‍♀️ !!!! I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!."

Taking a sly dig at her family, she added, "If you’re like my family who says things like “sorry, you’re in a conservatorship” … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life 🌹!!!!."

Apart from this, Britney has been constantly updating her social media handles by penning quotes on healing, sharing her first flying experience, working out with her fiance Sam Asghari among other things. Her next court hearing is scheduled for November 12, 2021, where she will focus on terminating the entire conservatorship, as well as address Jamie Spears' misconduct.

(IMAGE: AP)