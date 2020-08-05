Bruno Mars Ready To 'submit Headshots' At Rihanna's Fenty; Says 'I Should've Been A Model'

Recently, Hollywood singer Bruno Mars took to his Twitter handle and mentioned that he sometimes ‘gets frustrated’ writing music and often thinks of making a career shift and becoming a model. Soon after Bruno Mars posted this tweet, the singer posted yet another tweet and reached out to songstress Rihanna for help. Take a look:

Sometimes I get so frustrated writing music I look in the mirror and say to myself “I should’ve been a model” 😔 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 3, 2020

I would like to submit some headshots: Bruno Mars

Bruno tagged Rihanna and mentioned that he would like to ‘submit some of his headshots' for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin Campaign. Adding to the same, Bruno Mars mentioned that he just took some new ones and he is really proud of them. Take a look:

Yo @rihanna I’d like to submit some of my headshots for your Fenty Skin Campaign. I just took some new ones that I’m really proud of. 🤞 — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) August 3, 2020

It was recently reported that singer-songwriter Rihanna has paused all her fashion and beauty companies for the day, standing in solidarity with Blackout Tuesday, an initiative that protests police brutality and the aberrant murder of George Floyd. To announce the same, Rihanna took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture of a black square as part of the Blackout Tuesday social media campaign, in response to the ongoing protests. With the picture shared, Rihanna mentioned that her companies will not buy, nor sell any goods.

In addition to that, her beauty brand Fenty shared a blackout picture on Instagram. With the picture shared, the officials at Fenty wrote: "FENTY as a brand was created to elevate beauty, power and freedom! At this very moment racists are attempting to rip those values away from black people and we will NOT stand by and let that happen.” Take a look:

Bruno's work:

Bruno made his debut in the music industry in 2010 and has established himself as a performer, who croons to a wide range of musical styles, including pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, hip hop, and rock. Accompanied by his band, the Hooligans, Mars spawned success with international number-one singles Just the Way You Are, Grenade, and The Lazy Song. He has also won the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

