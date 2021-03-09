Bruno Mars Requests Grammys 2021 To Allow Out-of-work Musicians To Perform At The Ceremony

Legendary pop singer Bruno Mars recently took to Twitter to urge the Grammys to let his band Silk Sonic perform in the music award ceremony. Silk Sonic debuted this month with their song Leave Door Open. It's a new band and the singer mentioned in the tweet that they could use the promotion from the awards show. The Recording Academy recently released a list of musicians who were going to perform in the premiere of Grammys 2021. From BTS to Taylor Swift several singers were selected.

Bruno Mars requests to allow his band to perform at Grammys 2021

On March 8, 2021, Bruno Mars shared a tweet in which he urged the management of the Grammys to allow his band Silk Sonic to perform at the award ceremony. The singer wrote "Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out of work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it. We just released a song and could really use the promotion right now. We have a lot riding on this record (and the Pelicans game next week, but that's another story). We haven't been able to perform for a while and we just want to sing. We will send in an audition tape and take as many covid tests as possible.I promise we won't be extra. We just really want a gig again. I hope you'll consider this request and give us the opportunity to shine. Love, Silk Sonic." Take a look at the tweet below.

The Recording Academy released the list of musicians who are all set to perform at the upcoming awards show. The list includes several first-time Grammys nominee BTS and Post Malone and popular singers like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Mayer. Several other popular artists like Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Brittany Howard, and Miranda Lambert will also perform at the awards ceremony. The award ceremony is set to take place on March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center with all the COVID-19 protocols. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Image Credits: @brunomars Instagram