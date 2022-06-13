BTS 9th Anniversary: Anderson .Paak Joins Band For First Live Performance Of 'Yet To Come'

On the occasion of BTS' ninth debut anniversary, American rapper-singer Anderson Paak joined the K-pop band for the first live performance of their newly released album Proof. The Silk Sonic singer joined the septet in a harmonious rendition of their songs as well as playing the drums.

Fans had been anticipating a collaboration between the artists for a long time. The Leave The Door Open singer had also visited the septet backstage at their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. Check out how the fans are reacting to the surprise collaboration between BTS and Anderson .Paak.

BTS joined by Anderson .Paak for Yet To Come live performance

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook suited up for the first live performance of their album Proof. They were joined by rapper Anderson .Paak for the performance for the title track Yet To Come where he played the drums and grooved to the beat with them.

In the video, the band members and Anderson are seen having fun as they gave a glimpse into their fun friendship. Moreover, Anderson also spoke in Korean during his surprise appearance.

BTS welcoming the special guest - Anderson Paak in the sweetest warmest way pls they radiate similar energy pic.twitter.com/rQLHeDCln9 — taejin's child (real) Af⁷ (@taejindiaries) June 13, 2022

Fans could not help but watch in awe as BTS performed their hit song with Anderson playing the drums. Many believed that the American singer perfectly matched the energy of the septet. A fan tweeted, ''The background singers and live band were amazing. Proof Live is going to go down as one of their best performances. AND ANDERSON.PAAK ON DRUMS. Can we appreciate how amazing that is? Dude is doing live shows in Vegas and took time to be part of this'.' Check out more reactions from ARMY.

BTS and Anderson paak in one frame pic.twitter.com/Am0ssQC1QN — 카트⁷ (@CHAEKOOKLAND) June 13, 2022

THE SPECIAL GUEST IS ANDERSON PAAK

pic.twitter.com/9IK6zIVSsu — MY BTS PICS ♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) June 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Proof dropped on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come. In true BTS fashion, the song has ended up breaking its own record as it debuted at number 3 on Spotify's daily global chart making it the highest streaming of any Korean language song released on the platform.

On the other hand, as per Soompi, Proof sold over two million copies within the first day of its release and reigned over iTunes Top Albums and Top Songs charts across the world.

Image: Twitter/@dalbitbangtan/bts_bighit