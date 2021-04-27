BTS Announces Their Second English Single 'Butter' And The ARMY Is Already "melting" Away

Popular South Koren boy band BTS announced their new single Butter on Monday which is set to release on May 21, 2021. After the successful release of their chart-topping English language hit Dynamite, this will be the band's second English single. According to Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated group had surprised their fans on Monday evening by dropping a Livestream countdown to the news at the end of the video. Almost 800k users had tuned to their Livestream video which lasted for over an hour.

BTS announce their new single Butter

BTS label Big Hit Music dropped a small animated illustration of the cube of butter with BTS' logo on it which slowly melted into the shape of a heart. The bright yellow video also featured subtle sounds of a busy kitchen and a timer count-down in the background. As soon as the butter melted in the logo, the clock ran out as well and the illustration displayed the word "Butter" and along with the track's release date and time which is May 21, 2021, at 1 PM KST (approx 9:30 AM IST). According to their news release, the song is a dance-pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.

ARMY Reaction to BTS' next single Butter

BTS fans aka ARMY could not be more thrilled about their next English single after Dynamite. One of the fans added a clip of a girl walking into a cafe with a 'Butter' tag on her and screaming with joy as she meets a girl with the Dynamite tag and later they both rejoice meeting the Spring Day album, and wrote in the tweet "the charts this summer gonna look like". Another wrote, "Brimming with the inimitable charms of BTS, the new single 'Butter' will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY". Sharing the illustration of the boy band savouring the butter cube, a fan wrote "they gonna melt our heart". Adding the picture with the Butter logo on her head, a fan wrote "Thinking about how I need to melt the time between now and the Butter drop".

About BTS Members and songs

BTS members include J Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write and co-produce much of their own outputs. The band began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool under Big Hit Entertainment. The group's second Korean studio album Wings was their first to sell one million copies in South Korea and was the best-selling album in 2016 in the country. By 2017, the band crossed into the global music market and became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single Mic Drop. Earlier this month, BTS made history by becoming the first-ever Korean artist to be nominated at British Record Industry Trust Show (BRITs) Awards. BTS also made history this year by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award and they received a nomination in 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Promo Image Source: BTS' Twitter