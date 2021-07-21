BTS Appointed As Special Presidential Envoys For The UN General Assembly In New York

One of world's leading boy band, BTS are all set to speak at the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly, held in September 2021 in New York, reported Soompi. South Korea's president, Moon Jae In has appointed BTS members as special envoys to represent the country. In a briefing held on July 21, 2021, Blue House spokesperson, Park Kyung Mi revealed that the South Korean President has appointed the Bangtan Boys to represent the country as 'Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture' in order 'to lead the global agenda such as sustainable growth and to expand South Korea's diplomatic power to match its elevated status in the international community'.

BTS to speak at UN General Assembly?

Park Kyung Mi explained that BTS' appointed as special envoys is a part of the government's public diplomacy initiatives in order 'to unite the diplomatic capacities of the citizens and thereby expand the nation's diplomatic horizons'. The South Korean government aims to strengthen the nation's image as one that leads global discussions by collaborating with civilian experts who promote quite actively on the global level.

This isn't the first time that the South Korean boy band has attended the UN General Assembly. BTS has attended the assembly twice before because of their association with the anti-violence campaign with UNICEF. In the year 2018, BTS members RM and Jimin gave an emotional speech at the 73rd Assembly. The singers highlighted praises from diplomats, the general public, and fans across the countries. At the 75th General Assembly held in 2020, the group attended the event virtually and brought comfort to people through a video.

Listen to BTS' RM's speech at the 73rd UN General Assembly in 2018

BTS speech at 2020's 75th UN General Assembly

After BTS' Butter excelled on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for record-breaking seven consecutive weeks, the band's latest hit, Permission to Dance has replaced the disco-pop song as the Number one on the chart this week. Speaking about the fact, the Blue House also shared the song's message and the dance moves that incorporate sign language aligning with South Korea's determination to overcome the global pandemic, COVID-19 through solidarity and cooperation along with other countries.

IMAGE: BTS INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.