BTS' ARMY Compare 'Film Out' With 'Fake Love'; Say 'It's A Parallel Universe'

On April 1, 2021, South Korean boy band BTS released their new Film Out music video on YouTube. The latest music video comes for their upcoming Japanese compilation album, BTS, The Best. The latest single is released through Universal Music Japan and the song is co-produced by BTS’ Jungkook and Back Number’s lead vocalist, Iyori Shimizu. Since the time Film Out music video was released by the K-pop band, ‘#FilmOutByBTS’ has started trending on Twitter.

The Film Out music video has already received more than four million views on YouTube. BTS’ ARMY has drawn connection with BTS’ earlier released single, Fake Love in 2018. They believe that the video strikes cinematic parallels between both music videos.

BTS' ARMY compare Film Out with BTS' 2018 release Fake Love

A fan created a collage video of Fake Love and Film Out and simply captioned it as ‘Fake Love vs Film Out’. Another one called the new single ‘second version of Fake Love’ and dropped several stills from both the music videos. The third one compared the music videos and said that ‘it’s a parallel universe’.

Film Out second version of Fake LoveðŸ’œðŸ’œ #FilmOutIsComing



A refreshing thread ------@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/jvv3h4uoqs — Hureeba Asim ðŸ‡µðŸ‡°ðŸ’œðŸ’œ (@Hureeba_twt) April 1, 2021

All the flying doors seokjin opening.. am I settling for parallel world universe theory?

. pic.twitter.com/DAhOPdX7S0 — kunðŸŒ™UAE_'la la la'...theorying Film Out_OxyJIN (@AngleJin2) April 1, 2021

— i feel you with every burst of pain#FilmOutbyBTS pic.twitter.com/Ttz4qK4WVj — jâ· (@95ZLUX) April 2, 2021

into another timeline he went in search of a way to save his friends.#FilmOutbyBTS #Jin pic.twitter.com/Mp3zs6eCCm — soraâ· (@jintergalactic) April 2, 2021

#BTS : you, in my imagination are so vivid, as if you are right there,

but i reach out my hand,

and you suddenly disappear#FilmOutbyBTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/V8IWfis52j — â˜¾á´®á´±sophiaâ·â˜½â˜ï¸ (@astaerophilia) April 2, 2021

Jk's another masterpiece ðŸ¥ºðŸ’œ



Why does it always have to be this painful when they're releasing a japanese song? ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥º#FilmOutbyBTS #FilmOut pic.twitter.com/9N95QiRr3S — BTS my 7 ANGELS ðŸ’œ (@JJK4everwithyou) April 2, 2021

There's always something form their mv's that really hits us, something that was hidden. And honestly it makes me goosebumps every time i read some theories about the story behind those mv's. #FilmOutbyBTS#BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/kH4QNvtgvY — ê¹€ë§ˆë¦¬ì—˜ (@iammaryheeellll) April 2, 2021

In the three-minute video, each member of the South Korean boy band can be seen reflecting on the moments they spent together in a white-themed house before they are faded into distant memories. The latest song also displays a tiny hourglass counting the gradual disappearance in front of Jin’s eyes. Jin is shown left alone in the house with a red hot explosion leaving the house. This scene reminds one of BTS’ song released in the year 2018, Fake Love.

Meanwhile, BTS, the Best is an upcoming third Japanese compilation album that is scheduled to release on June 16, 2021. The album contains all the Japanese tracks previously released by the K-pop band since the year 2017. It also includes their English 2020 single, Dynamite, which is considered to be one of the best BTS' songs, serving as a bonus track. It is directed by Yong Seok Choi of Lumpens. The new single is slated as the ending theme song to the 2021’s Japanese flick titled, Signal the Movie Cold Case Investigation Unit.

Image Source: A Still from Film Out YouTube