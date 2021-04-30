BTS ARMY Is 'so Proud' Of BTS For Its 2021 Billboard Music Awards' Nominations

BTS is currently gearing up for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. As Billboard released their full list of nominees for their upcoming awards ceremony, many names racked up numerous nods with many act performances. K-pop fans were quick enough to notice the South Korean boy band's four nominations this year. This has earned the BTS group more chances to win than ever before. BTS' ARMY has also taken over the internet to celebrate the big win for the Bangtan Boys and express their excitement for the upcoming awards ceremony.

BTS' ARMY reacts to BTS' Billboard nominations

The South Korean boy band has been nominated several times before and has bagged a handful of trophies. However, they have never received as many nods as they received this year. BTS' ARMY has been reacting to the big win for the boys on its respective Twitter handles. Several of them have been congratulating the group, while a few others wrote that they are proud of them.

A fan wrote that 'teamwork makes dreams come true' and that he is 'proud of the top social artist BTS'. He further congratulated them and added 'real from zero to legend'. Another fan wrote that she is 'happy and excited that BTS got four nominations at BBMA 2021" and dropped a shining star emoticon. A netizen tweeted 'Congrats boys' and further added the four categories the group is nominated for. Another one asked BTS' ARMY to 'vote because this will surely be a big battle'.

I'm happy and excited that @BTS_twt got 4 nominations at Billboard Music Awards 2021!!!



CONGRATS BOYS



I'm fine... I'm fine... I'M NOT FINE!!, Calm Down Cristina, Calm Down... I CAN'T!!!!!! BTS HAVE FOUR NOMINATION BILLBOARD 2021!!!!!!!ðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œ I LOVE BTS!!!!!ðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œðŸ'œ.

BTS is up for the four categories for its hit single, Dynamite. Released by Big Hit Entertainment and Sony Music Entertainment, BTS' Dynamite was penned by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar and produced by David. The upbeat disco-pop song takes influence from the 1970s music and contains elements of funk, soul, and bubblegum pop. The standalone single was later included on BTS’s fifth album, BE, released on November 20, 2020. It is one of the most popular BTS' songs.