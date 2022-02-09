BTS Army Trends 'Congratulations Jimin' As He Receives Honorary Diploma From Busan School

Touted to be one of the biggest K-pop group, BTS has been known for breaking records with its amazing music and songs. Recently, BTS member Jimin has added yet another feather to his cap. He has reportedly received an Honorary Diploma degree from Busan Arts High School. The joyful news was shared by one of his fans who took to Twitter and revealed that Busan Arts High School has a graduation ceremony today. He added that the K-pop idol's father will be receiving the honour on his behalf.

BTS' Jimin gets Honorary Diploma from Busan Arts High School

The tweet of the fan reads, "Busan High School of Arts is hosting a graduation ceremony today, from where Jimin graduated and Jimin will receive an honorary diploma. His father will be the one accepting and receiving the diploma on his behalf White heart Big Congratulations Jimin, His Dad must be so Proud of him."

BTS ARMY is a super thriller about the honour their favourite BTS member is receiving. As soon as the news was shared, many fans and followers took to the micro-blogging site and started trending 'Jimin Honorary Diploma' and 'Jimin Graduates with Honors'. A fan commented, "Huge congratulations to Park Jimin for receiving his honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today, February 9th, 2022! Your excellence and perseverance are exemplary. We are always so proud of you. CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN #JiminGraduatesWithHonors #ProudOfYouJimin."

Another one wrote, "Congratulations Jimin on receiving an honorable diploma at the Busan Arts High School today. #JiminGraduatesWithHonors #OurJiminReceivedAnAward." A netizen chipped in, "Jimin was an awarded an honorary diploma from Busan Arts High School today, accepted on his behalf by his father. Dance major Jimin entered the high school at the top of his class and is a long time supporter of his alma mater. Congratulations Jimin!!"

Jimin was recently underwent appendicitis surgery on January 31. He was discharged from the hospital on February 5 after testing COVID-19 negative. The news was shared by BTS' agency Big Hit Music on the South Korean social networking site, Weverse. They shared a statement informing ARMY about Jimin's health.

Image: Twitter/@pjm_jm13