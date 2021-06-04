BTS ARMY Trends 'wearing Slippers' On Twitter After Jimin Spotted In Slippers

BTS has a massive fan following on social media and whenever the band does something out of the box, their fan club ARMY starts trending that on Twitter. Recently, BTS member Jimin was spotted wearing slippers in a dance video. Netizens were shocked to see this and they started trending it on Twitter.

ARMY trends 'wearing slippers' on Twitter after BTS' Jimin spotted in slippers



In a recently released dance video, Jimin was spotted dancing while wearing slippers. Several netizens noticed this and started trending it on Twitter. Many couldn’t believe this whereas some users pointed out that they did amazing dance steps while wearing the slippers. One of the users said, “BTS be doing amazing dance practices wearing slippers while i cant even go upstairs when i have mine on.” Check out some of the tweets below

taehyung jimin



🤝

performing flawlessly in slippers pic.twitter.com/wuzUIqC2py — maha⁷ | taehyung thinker (@vanteficient) June 3, 2021

i cant even dance properly in rubber shoes .. HOW THE FVCK DOES JIMIN DANCE SO WELL WHILE WEARING SLIPPERS ?,!:&::$$:&&;&& — kaira ia/rest (@MINLUVB0T) June 3, 2021

THE Park Jimin be wearing slippers and dance like this —— i’m -



pic.twitter.com/qU7Zm1vW2T — majj (@OT7_armyyyy) June 3, 2021

jimin wearing slippers and jungkook barefoot?? EATING THE CHOREO UP 😳😭😭🔥 The jump?? MY legs hurt omgg — ᴮᴱ ani ⁷ 🏳️‍🌈 #STREAM_BUTTER 🧈⟭⟬ (@btstaekover) June 3, 2021

bts be doing amazing dance practices wearing slippers while i cant even go upstairs when i have mine on 😔✌️ — pao 🧈 (@seokieats) June 3, 2021

if i dance while wearing these slippers they'd go flying somewhere https://t.co/xhvDLQyxMA — cynthia⁷ (@intaeland) June 3, 2021

According to a recent report by SkyDaily, BTS members RM and Jimin have brought in new flats in South Korea, Seoul. The K-pop band members have brought these apartments of around 293.93 square meters. BTS recently released its new song called Butter. This latest song of BTS has been topping all the charts. Recently, according to Billboard, the song landed on Billboard Hot 100 and among the groups the BTS has landed its first four No. 1s in a row, the fastest since Jackson 5 in 1970. Butter has crossed more than 300 million views on YouTube within 2 weeks. The song has also been regarded to make the biggest debut on Spotify Global Charts with 11.04 million streams. It even has a record of 20.4 million streams in a day. Previously, all these records were held by their song Dynamite which was released in November 2020, but Butter has surpassed all the records. BTS made their debut in 2013 with the single album Cool 4 Skool which was a huge success among the audience. Later on, they release seeveral other albums like Dark & Wild, Wake Up, Wings and Love Yourself: Tear. BTS was even nominated for Grammys this year, but unfortunately they didn't win in any of the categories.

IMAGE: BTS OFFICIAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.