BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 Full Schedule And Setlist Featuring Magic Shop

In image: BTS. Source: BTS Bighit Twitter
BTS will host “Bang Bang Con 21” on April 17, a virtual event where ARMY from all over the world will watch the band's concerts for free. Fans can watch the concert live on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, which will also feature three previous BTS performances. The full setlist for BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 event can be found below.
The BTS Live Trilogy EP is the first instalment of the BTS Live Trilogy. The initial concert EP in the BTS Live Trilogy is BTS Begins (Memories of 2015). In 2015, BTS Begins was held over the course of two days. Songs from BTS' albums 2 Cool 4 Skool, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, Dark & Wild, and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1 will be performed at the upcoming event. Here is the setlist that will be played for the concert:
A BTS Muster concert will be held at Bang Bang Con 21. BTS usually hosts a fan festival called BTS Muster every year. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook present skits and songs for fans at the special event. In 2019, the BTS 5th Muster took place. The following is the BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop] in Busan setlist that fans should prepare to see on April 17, 2021, at “Bang Bang Con 21”:
With their Speak Yourself Tour, BTS will bring ‘Bang Bang Con 21' to a close. BTS included a stadium addition to their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019 called BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. The Korean band extended their tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 25, 2019, and May 26, 2019. BTS performed the following songs in Sao Paulo as part of their BTS World Tour Speak Yourself:
