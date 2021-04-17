BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 Full Schedule And Setlist Featuring Magic Shop

BTS will host “Bang Bang Con 21” on April 17, a virtual event where ARMY from all over the world will watch the band's concerts for free. Fans can watch the concert live on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel, which will also feature three previous BTS performances. The full setlist for BTS' Bang Bang Con 2021 event can be found below.

Bang Bang Con 2021 schedule

The BTS Live Trilogy EP is the first instalment of the BTS Live Trilogy. The initial concert EP in the BTS Live Trilogy is BTS Begins (Memories of 2015). In 2015, BTS Begins was held over the course of two days. Songs from BTS' albums 2 Cool 4 Skool, O!RUL8,2?, Skool Luv Affair, Dark & Wild, and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Pt.1 will be performed at the upcoming event. Here is the setlist that will be played for the concert:

“Jump”

“Skool Luv Affair” and “Outro: Luv In Skool”

“Where You From”

Dance Battle (performed by Jimin and J-Hope)

“We Are Bulletproof Pt. 1”

“We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2”

“No More Dream”

“N.O”

“Tomorrow”

“Outro: Do You Think This Makes Sense?”

“Like” and “I Like It Pt. 2 ~At That Place~”

“Converse High”

“24/7=Heaven”

“2nd Grade”

“If I Ruled the World”

“BTS Cypher, Pt. 1” and “BTS Cypher, Pt.2: Triptych”

“Danger”

“War of Hormone”

“Attack on Bangtan”

“Boyz with Fun”

“Miss Right”

“Boy In Luv”

“Born Singer”

A BTS Muster concert will be held at Bang Bang Con 21. BTS usually hosts a fan festival called BTS Muster every year. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook present skits and songs for fans at the special event. In 2019, the BTS 5th Muster took place. The following is the BTS 5th Muster [Magic Shop] in Busan setlist that fans should prepare to see on April 17, 2021, at “Bang Bang Con 21”:

“2! 3!”

“HOME”

“Love Maze”

“134340”

“Whalien 52” and “Tomorrow”

“We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2”

“Jump”

“Spine Breaker”

“Intro: Skool Luv Affair”

“Dimple”

“Pied Piper”

“Ddaeng”

“IDOL”

“Satoori Rap” and “Attack on Bangtan”

“Ma City”

“Best of Me”

“Boy With Luv”

“Magic Shop”

With their Speak Yourself Tour, BTS will bring ‘Bang Bang Con 21' to a close. BTS included a stadium addition to their Love Yourself World Tour in 2019 called BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself. The Korean band extended their tour in Sao Paulo, Brazil on May 25, 2019, and May 26, 2019. BTS performed the following songs in Sao Paulo as part of their BTS World Tour Speak Yourself:

“Dionysus”

“Not Today”

“Outro: Wings”

“Trivia: Just Dance”

“Euphoria”

“Best of Me”

“Serendipity”

“Trivia: Love”

“Boy With Luv”

Medley: “Dope,” “Silver Spoon,” “Fire,” and “IDOL”

“Singularity”

“FAKE LOVE”

“Trivia: Seesaw”

“Epiphany”

“The Truth Untold”

“Outro: Tear”

“MIC Drop”

“Anpanman”

“So What”

“Make It Right”

“Mikrokosmos”

“Bang Bang Con 21” will conclude with the live stream of BTS’ Speak Yourself concert in São Paulo.