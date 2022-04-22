BTS' 'Boy With Luv' Becomes Their First MV To Surpass 1.5 Billion Views On YouTube

K-pop band BTS has added another milestone to their flamboyant career graph. The group's music video Boy With Luv featuring Halsey has officially surpassed the 1.5 billion views benchmark on YouTube. As reported by Soompi, the milestone was achieved by the Bangtan Boys on April 21, 2022, at around 4.50 pm KST. Notably, the Boy With Luv music video was released on April 6, 2019, at 6 pm KST.

Boy With Luv surpasses 1.5 billion views on YouTube

The music video took about three years, eight days and 22 hours to achieve the humungous feat. It is important to note that this is BTS' first-ever music video to receive 1.5 million views on the video-sharing platform. After achieving the new milestone, BTS has now joined BLACKPINK and PSY to become the few K-pop artists in history to achieve the milestone. In addition to this, Boy With Luv has also emerged to be the fourth most viewed music video by a Korean artist on YouTube.

.@BTS_twt 'Boy With Luv (feat. @halsey)' MV has surpassed 1.5 Billion views on YouTube pic.twitter.com/UFvYsQk5pF — BTS⁷ YouTube (rest) (@btsyoutubedata) April 21, 2022

This came just days after BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung created a new record by becoming the fastest person to gain 40 million followers on Instagram. Notably, BTS' V joined the photo-sharing application back in December alongside band members Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga, Jin and RM. The Winter Bear singer achieved this new feat within just 135 days of joining the social media application.

The all-boy band recently completed their 'Permission To Dance' concert in Las Vegas. The two-hour-long performance of the all-boy band was filled with umpteen heartwarming moments, be it J-Hope lauding Jin for his limited participation in the concert despite his hand injury or the endearing banter of Junkook and V.

Throughout the concert, BTS members kept reminding fans that it was their last performance in LA, however, they made sure to make it a happening night for ARMY. In the end, the group played a short AV that included several montages of the boy band in a monochromatic frame. It was summed up with BTS leader RM's voiceover stating 'We Are Bulletproof". However, when the screen turned entirely black, a date appeared on the AV and the entire stadium began hooting and cheering for the musical band. Hours later their management agency Big Hit Official took to Twitter to finally confirm the news. The date showcased on the AV was June 10, 2022. For those unaware, the date marks the music band's ninth anniversary as a group.

Image: Instagram/@bts_forever_19_