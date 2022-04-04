BTS Breaks Silence Over Their Grammys 2022 Loss; 'We Don’t Feel The Best But...'

One of the acts that fans were really looking forward to at the Grammys 2022, was the South Korean boyband BTS grooving to their summer hit track Butter. Their performance made them the only K-pop artist to be invited and take the stage for the second time in a row in the history of the award ceremony. Moreover, the band was also nominated in the category of Best Pop/Duo/Group for their track Butter.

However, unfortunately for the band and their sprawling fandom, the septet did not win the award making this their second miss at making history at Grammys. The disappointment was evident across social media as fans voiced their dismay over the snub. Hours after the ceremony, the South Korean band conducted a Live session with fans where they addressed their Grammy loss.

BTS breaks silence over Grammys 2022

Hours after the award ceremony, the members--Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- conducted a Live session with the fans to celebrate their performance at the ceremony. The members who were dressed smartly in black suits also addressed losing the award for the second year in a row. Known for the optimistic attitude that is often reflected in their music, BTS members took the loss in positive strides.

“We don’t feel the best but i think it’s good to be honest. we can be sad today and be okay tomorrow!” ㅡ 220404, Kim Namjoon In VLIVE pic.twitter.com/2P4mFp5tXs — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) April 4, 2022

The leader of the band, RM expressed his disappointment but also exhibited a refreshing outlook on their journey to the ceremony by saying, ''We don’t feel the best but I think it’s good, to be honest. we can be sad today and be okay tomorrow!''. Adding to that, rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga said, ''This isn't something to be sad about, what we've done is already amazing,''

“This isn't something to be sad about, what we've done is already amazing” ㅡ 220404, Min Yoongi In VLIVE pic.twitter.com/x0TEDrdj7F — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) April 4, 2022

On the other hand, 26-year-old Jimin appeared disheartened as he revealed the real reason behind winning the Grammy award. He said, ''I think my main thought was that winning the award could be a way to repay ARMYs, so I was a little sad.'' He continued, ''Thanks to ARMY we were able to try again and we weren't able to get it but it was still a good experience!''.

“Thanks to ARMY we were able to try again and we weren't able to get it but it was still a good experience!” ㅡ 220404, Park Jimin In VLIVE pic.twitter.com/1iTQlgqdnP — BTS Quotes Archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) April 4, 2022

VLIVE - 보라해💜 (Purple You💜)



🐥: I think my main thought was that winning the award could be a way to repay ARMYs, so I was a little sad.



There's nothing to repay Jimin. We are so proud 🥺pic.twitter.com/UCITllslVB — Jimin Global 🌎 | JIMIN OST IS COMING 💙 (@JiminGlobal) April 4, 2022

Unfortunately, the Live session crashed in the middle of streaming as shared by fans on social media. Seconds before the session crashed, RM was heard saying, ''Anyway the important thing is that we made a great performance video...''

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit