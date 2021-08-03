BTS' 'Butter' Becomes The Longest-running Number 1 Song Of 2021 On Billboard Hot 100

Popular South Korean boyband BTS has toppled Olivia Rodrigo's long-standing record as their hit track Butter continues to rule the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the ninth consecutive week. With this, the BTS is now the longest-running number one on the 2021 charts, surpassing the previous Hot 100 record by Olivia Rodrigo's breakout track Drivers License, which held the position for eight weeks (from January to March). According to the latest Billboard HOT 100 Charts ranking, BTS is followed by Industry Baby by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow in the second spot which precedes Rodrigo's Good 4 U.

BTS sets breakthrough record on Billboard Hot 100

Apart from Butter, the boyband's track, Permission to Dance, has also maintained its spot in the top 10 list at the ninth position. Earlier, the song had broken the band's own Butter record for just one week, making the Bangtan Boys stand tall on the Billboard list for good 10 weeks.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 7, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) August 2, 2021

As per reports, Butter has secured over 30.5 million radio airplay and 8.1 million streams alone in the US till July 29 along with 112,900 downloads so far. Additionally, the song also held the 21st position on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and came in at number 44 on the Streaming Songs chart for the week ending on August 7. Permission to Dance isn't too far behind as it held the number nine position on the Hot 100 list.

The success of BTS' pathbreaking songs doesn't cease here. Butter has also been at the number six position in Billboard's Global charts (excluding the US streams). It has also bagged the eighth position in the Global 200 chart. Similarly, Permission to Dance too made it to the third and sixth spot of the same charts, respectively.

Apart from BTS, Olivia and Lil Nas X/Jack Harlow, other members in the top five list include The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's Stay at the fourth position, while Dua Lipa's Levitating, featuring DaBaby, rounds out the new top five.

India among Top 10 countries on #KpopTwitter

Indian fans have given a big boom to the K-Pop frenzy as India recently ranked 10th on the chart depicting the countries engaging in K-pop content, according to a demographic study by Twitter. Other countries listed on the chart are Japan (placing ninth), Mexico (placing eighth), Malaysia (placing seventh) and more. Topping the chart is Indonesia followed by the Philippines, Thailand, South Korea, the USA, and Brazil. Last year, BTS topped the list of top-streamed artists in 2020 on Spotify in India.

K-Pop fans in 🇸🇬 listen up 📢



We made the Top 20 list of countries with the highest K-Pop related Tweets! pic.twitter.com/gAB41UQ4A8 — Twitter Singapore (@TwitterSG) July 30, 2021

(Image Credit: AP)

