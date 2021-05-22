BTS' Butter Music Video Shatters YouTube Records, The BTS ARMY Can't Keep Calm

Popular K-pop band, BTS released their second all-English song titled, Butter on Friday, May 21. As soon as the song was released, the Army went berserk over it. Repeating their Dynamite history, even Butter went on to shatter several YouTube records. Here, we have listed down a few reasons why BTS' Butter created massive hype amongst fans:

Jungkook’s piercing

Within just a few seconds of the BTS' Butter music video, band member Jungkook appears in a never-seen-before look. Just like other bandmates, Jungkook looks dapper in a formal suit. However, his look is accentuated with the new piercing he’s got on his face. It is yet unclear if the piercings are real or fake.

jungkook eyebrow piercing has entirely altered my brain chemistry pic.twitter.com/mg7435vlGI — lucy ford (@lucyj_ford) May 21, 2021

JUNGKOOK WITH LONG BRIGHT BLUE HAIR AND HIS NEW EYEBROW PIERCING????? I CANT MOVE pic.twitter.com/zFIox9aj0c — bts misser⁷ 🧈 (@YOONlVRSE) May 21, 2021

Jimin’s rainbow hair

BTS member Jimin also stands out in the Butter music video. In a few segments, he can be seen acing his classy look with rainbow hair. Along with it, his stunning dance moves have also kept fans entertained.

BTS' Butter Chorus

With foot-tapping beats, Butter’s chorus comes with a delicious twist. The K-pop band has aptly used the stapled food item, to accentuate the theme of the song. Butter’s chorus goes like,

Side step, right, left to my beat

High like the moon, rock with me, baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Side step, right, left to my beat

Get it, let it roll

Dance routine

Fans already know that a BTS song is incomplete without their stunning dance moves. Even Butter comes with a smooth and swift dance routine that has got the Army grooving. Be it lock and pop or hip hop, the K-pop band continued to come up with stunning choreography.

Tribute to Army

For a brief second in the music video, the band paid tribute to their fan army by creating the initials ‘ARMY’ with band members. This comes when the RM begins with the rap portion of the song. Check out the tribute here:

As per Chart Data on Twitter, BTS' latest song became the fastest music video in YouTube history to hit 10 million views. This time, the band outdid themselves as they garnered the views within 13 minutes of the release. They also surpassed 20 million views within 54 minutes. Earlier, Dynamite surpassed the 20 million mark in 1 hour 14 minutes. Other than this, Butter on YouTube also became the fastest video to gain 1 million likes, that too.

(Image: Still from BTS' Butter music video)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.