BTS' Butter Review: A Flirty Track That Oozes With The Septet's Creamy Moves And Vocals

BTS has finally released their highly anticipated single, Butter. Butter is the K-pop group’s second full English single and was released just a few hours ago. The song’s flirty vibe is visible throughout the music video. Butter has quite a different vibe than BTS’ Dynamite. Here’s a detailed review about the song that has taken over the internet in no time.

BTS’ Butter review

Bangtan Sonyeondan a.k.a. BTS has quickly paved their way towards global domination with one album at a time. While their global popularity has been visible since 2018, BTS debuted in 2013 and since then has come a long way. They started out as a hip-hop boy group with a grungy look but quickly evolved their genres and chose to be experimental. This choice to experiment and explore helped them to gain the status of one of the most successful boybands in history.

While, BTS primarily wrote songs in Korean, their usage of English words has increased since their debut. With this major transition, BTS has now released their second English track, Butter. The Butter teaser that was released a few days ago was steaming with Queen’s Another One Bites the Dust vibe. But this teaser was just a glimpse of what the track had to offer. Moreover, the full song is a complete departure from the Queen-ish vibe.

The song starts with BTS’ lead vocalist Jungkook's voice describing himself as a “smooth like butter criminal”; ready to break into the heart of his muse. Jungkook soon bids adieu and V’s deep baritone voice enters your ears. V croones how he is a “cool shade stunner” who is hot like summer and owes it all to his mother.

But more than Jungkook and V, the show stealer of BTS’ Butter has to be Jin. BTS’ Jin never planned to be a singer, he wanted to be an actor. He learnt how to dance and sing during his trainee days. Hence, BTS’ Butter is a major feat for him. Jin’s confidence in his vocal abilities and dance is clearly visible in the Butter music video. His “superstar glow” is oozing in this dance-pop track.

BTS’ Jimin with his high-pitched voice compliments V’s deep vocals and balances this buttery single slice of K-pop. The rap line adds a refreshing take to the dance track. But more than any other lyrics, the BTS ARMY will always remember RM’s verse, “Got ARMY right behind us when we say so”. These lyrics are rightly placed in the music video since the BTS members stand and create the word ‘ARMY’.

BTS’ Butter compliments its catchy lyrics with its impeccable dance moves. The styling of the group and the sets are the cherry on top. Whether the boys are dressed to the T in formals or being ready to sweat it out in a basketball court, each scene matches the vibe of the song. So to conclude this dance track's review, one has to say: The hair colours have changed but BTS' potential to produce a hit single remains untouched.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM BTS' BUTTER MUSIC VIDEO

