BTS Butter Tops Billboard Hot 100 Songs Chart; BTS Members Express Gratitude To Fans

Recently, Billboard announced that BTS' new English track Butter has topped their Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, replacing Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U, which held the spot last week. BTS members also announced the joyful news on their official Twitter handle. The song marks BTS's fourth Hot 100 No.1, in nine months. The outlet reported that it also marks any act's "quickest accumulation of four leaders since Justin Timberlake a decade and a half ago".

BTS Butter tops Billboard Hot 100 songs chart

BTS members shared the news on their Twitter handle. They tweeted in the Korean language, "아아아아악! 감사합니다 아미! (ah ah ah ah! Thanks Army!). As soon as the tweet was up on the internet, many of their fans and followers also expressed their joy as the track continued to break the records.

BTS Butter landed its first four number one the fastest ever since Jackson 5 in the year 1970. BTS members released their latest single on May 21, 2021. Ever since its release, the hit track drew 32.2 million US streams and sold over 242,800 downloads in its first week, reported MRC Data. The song has also attracted 18.1 million radio airplay audience impressions in the same week. BTS Butter also debuted on the Digital Song Sales chart marking BTS' seventh number one.

The song's high sales also mark the highest in a week with BTS' first English track Dynamite opening with 3,00,000 sales. Released through Big Hit Entertainment and Columbia Records, BTS Butter is the 54th song to enter the top charts. The song has been breaking records on YouTube, Spotify as well as Guinness World Records. On Spotify, the song garnered over 11 million global streams in just one day, which also made it the most-streamed Spotify track in its first 24 hours. The track also beat Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's track I Don't Care by 64,946 streams. Noting BTS Butter's success, Guinness World Records stated the latest accolades brought BTS number of records up to an "incredible 23" which made them "one of the successful music groups in the history of Guinness World Records, alongside Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and The Beatles.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

