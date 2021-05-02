BTS Could Not Stop Fanboying John Legend When They First Met, Here's What Happened

Billboard Music Awards 2018 was fun-filled affair for K-pop group BTS. BTS’ members met plenty of artists and actors backstage and during the show. But one of the most exciting moments for the group members was when they met singer John Legend. Their backstage interaction was loved by fans as John Legend not spent quality time with them but revealed that his daughter Luna is a huge BTS fan.

When John Legend met BTS

BTS’ influence is on the rise with every passing second. After breaking numerous records with their hit single Dynamite, BTS is now gearing up for their 2021 comeback. But the BTS rage has been actively noticeable internationally since 2018. This influence led to BTS being invited to the Billboard Music Awards 2018.

As mentioned earlier, during their appearance at the prestigious music award, BTS met several fellow artists and actors. These celebs included Taylor Swift, DJ Khalid, and of course singer John Legend. But John Legend’s interaction with BTS’ members stand out since he came prepared. This award show meet and greet started with BTS entering Legend’s green room.

One of the youngest members of the band, V squeals the moment he sees John, and the two even shared a warm hug. Next up Hoseok is surprised as the boys finally meet the Grammy winner. Soon all the boys enter the green room and greet John Legend. To make the boys feel comfortable, John Legend even chose to greet them by speaking Korean. V shakes hand with Legend one more time and lets him know he is a “big fan”.

John Legend soon suggests taking a picture with BTS, since their fans have been wanting this meetup for ages. After clicking a few pictures, John Legend lets BTS know that his daughter Luna is a huge fan of theirs. The boys ended up signing one of their album copies for Luna and soon Legend lets them know that he is happy for their success in America.

After meeting John Legend, BTS bumps into singer Khalid and the septet greets the singer warmly. He asks each other about their whereabouts and then move on. At the Billboard Music Awards 2018, BTS also performed their hit single, Fake Love. This performance marked their debut act in America and received an immense response from the audience.

Image Credit: John Legend Instagram, BTS_official Twitter