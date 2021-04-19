BTS' Dynamite Creates History; Earns Two New Guinness World Records For Its Performance

Ever Since Dynamite’s release, this BTS song has continued to create history by breaking numerous streaming and musical records. Now, the track has earned two new Guinness World Records for its incredible and never-seen-before performance on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. On Friday, April 16, the official Twitter handle of Guinness World Records confirmed the news. Check out the tweet below:

BTS' Dynamite earns two Guinness World Records

The organization certified that Dynamite has now become the new single to spent most weeks on the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart by a South Korean musical act. The song has become one of the most consumed tracks in the US after an uninterrupted 32-frame run. Previously, the record-holder was Psy’s hit track Gangnam Style. Now, BTS has officially surpassed the previous record. According to Guinness World Records, Dynamite has spent 13 frames in the top 10 list.

Upon the track’s release, BTS' Dynamite garnered the number 1 spot on Hot 100 last summer, making the Korean boy band become the first musical entity to dominate the list. It continued its spot consecutively for three weeks and hasn’t left the top 50 spots of the list ever since. The track’s second record is for most weeks spent atop Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart.

For the unversed, the chart ranks the bestselling individual tunes every frame. Now, the BTS song has spent over 18 turns as number one on the roster. This is one more frame from the previous record which was held by Justin Bieber, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s Despacito. As reported by Forbes, with the addition of two latest records, BTS now hold 20 different Guinness World Records in totality.

The upbeat disco track was released in the month of August, last year. It consists of elements of funk and bubblegum pop that is accentuated with echoing synths, celebratory horns, handclaps and more. The track inspires people to appreciate all the little things that make life valuable. Upon its release, Dynamite broke multiple records by earning the highest streams on its opening day and the highest sales in its opening week.

