BTS' 'Dynamite' Crosses 1.3 Billion YouTube Views; Check Other Tracks That Hit Milestone

BTS has become a global phenomenon among a section of music lovers. The Korean band has spread their music beyond their country, and right from people across the globe knowing them to well-known music stars sharing the same frame with them, the popularity of the singers has been on the rise. If numbers could be a factor to determine their popularity, then the views on their music videos on YouTube could be taken into consideration.

While million views milestones are celebrated by YouTubers across the world, BTS has multiple videos in billions of views. One of their most popular tracks, Dynamite, recently crossed the 1.3 billion-mark on YouTube. Here's looking at the other videos of the young band that have crossed this milestone and other videos which have crossed this mark.

DNA (2017)

BTS' song DNA was the first song by the band to hit the 1-bilion mark on YouTube. The track had been released on September 18, 2017. The 1-billion feat was achieved in June 2020.

It had then touched the 1.3 billion-mark in July 2021. The current views of the song on YouTube are 1,372,783,219.

Boy With Luv (2019)

The second song of BTS to hit 1-billion views was Boy Luv, which has rendered with Halsey. The track had been released on April 12, 2019. The peppy dance track hit the 1 billion-mark in October 2020.

It then touched the 1.3 billion-mark in July this year. The total number of views on the video is 1,397,359,006. It, thus, is the most viewed BTS song on the platform.

Dynamite (2020)

BTS released Dynamite on August 21, 2020. It hit the 1 billion mark in less than a year, achieving the milestone in April this year.

It became the third video of the band to hit the 1.3 billion-mark in November. Its exact views are 1,300,930,420. The popularity of the song is immense as the band had even performed the song at the Grammys earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the other songs of BTS in the billion club are Idol, Fake Love and Mic Drop. The three tracks have more than 1 billion views on them on YouTube.