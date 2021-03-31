BTS' Dynamite Ties With Psy's 'Gangnam Style' On Hot 100 Longevity Record By K-artists

Popular BTS track Dynamite is on the verge of creating history yet again. The upbeat pop track was released half a year ago and ever since then, it has managed to maintain a place on the Hot 100 list. Now, Forbes reports that the coming weeks will turn out to crucial for the track. Dynamite has stayed on the Hot 100 weeks for over 31 weeks now, which is the highest record for the most frames on the tally for a song by a South Korean group or singer.

It was just last week when the Korean all-boy band were one frame behind from beating Psy’s record for Gangnam Style. Until this week, Gangnam Style stood alone in the category as the longest-featured single by a South Korean musical act. Now, the septet and Psy are on the same level, by managing to earn 31 frames each on the list.

Dynamite’s position on the Hot 100 list has also climbed up the ranking, this week. According to the portal, the track was at number 34 last week and now it has raked up to be at number 26. This noticeable jump is considered crucial for the track, as it increases its potential of surpassing the existing record and setting up a higher benchmark for other K-pop artists.

Going by the numbers, it can be estimated that Dynamite will seemingly continue its run for another week or two or even a month. If the Septet’s first all-English track manages to keep a steady run, then it will beat Gangnam Style by creating a history of its own. As per Billboard’s rule, the track can be taken down should it dip below number 50 at any point. BTS fan army are just a week away to know if the track can set its own longevity record.

The upbeat disco track was released in the month of August, last year. It consists of elements of funk and bubblegum pop that is accentuated with echoing synths, celebratory horns, handclaps and more. The track inspires people to appreciate all the little things that make life valuable. Upon its release, Dynamite broke multiple records by earning the highest streams on its opening day and the highest sales in its opening week.

(Promo Image Source: BTS official Twitter)