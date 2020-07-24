BTS Fans Outrage Over New Bookazine's Description, Say 'they Paved Their Own Way'

BTS fans are called ARMY, who are now expressing their frustration on social media over Time Magazine's collector's edition which is focused on the Korean group's journey to massive success. The product has been listed on Amazon and is titled 'TIME BTS: The K-pop Band that Conquered the World'. The bookazine is all set to debut on July 31, 2020, and BTS ARMY members have now taken to social media and expressed their frustration about the upcoming bookazine's description.

BTS ARMY fans disappointed

The description of the upcoming special edition based on BTS begins with a question of how did seven guys from South Korea became worldwide sensations? The description later goes on to showcase all the things which will be included in the book like fan art, interviews, photographs and original art.

Screenshots of the product description started doing the rounds which stated that "boy band hall of fame, including the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC who paved the way for BTS and have topped the charts over the years". The description has since then been fixed but not before a number of BTS ARMY members came forward and criticised the same.

NEW: @TIME updated the description for its @BTS_twt special edition bookazine to remove a claim that "The Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC . . . paved the way for BTS." pic.twitter.com/P8ZfDdCyqK — Brian Patrick Byrneâ· ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ª (@bybrianbyrne) July 23, 2020

Keep it. It was poorly written and doesn’t represent @BTS_twt the way we think they deserve to be. Also no one - especially a bunch of white boys- paved the way for BTSðŸ‘ŒðŸ¼ — BTS ∞â· ðŸ¦– BLM âŸ­âŸ¬ð–§µ (@MyGalaxyBTSArmy) July 22, 2020

Explain precisely how 2 white boy bands from the 90s paved the way for a Korean group singing in Korean? The original content shows no sign of research assuming fans are all teenagers who are going to drop them as soon as they start their mandatory enlistment. Countless articles pic.twitter.com/M2DYjRjma2 — Pattyâ· ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ðŸ’œðŸ‹ (@btbtbtsssssss_) July 22, 2020

The bookazine is being published by the Meredith Corporation who has come forward publically and stated that the product page has been updated. As per the spokesperson of Meredith, the product description page which was doing the rounds on the internet was not actually meant to be the final description.

Many of the BTS fans thought that it was unfair to state that boybands like Backstreet Boys and NSYNC are actually responsible for paving a way for BTS, this attributing the K-pop band's success to American boy bands.

Besides this, fans also came forward and raised their voice for a supposed misidentification that happened on the bookazine for Jimin, a BTS member. Meredith Corporation was also asked whether the miscaption actually took place. To this, the spokesperson replied saying that the caption that misidentifies Jimin was actually issued by an external phot agency and was not caught by their own fact-checkers. Fans are raising their voice now stating that the boyband has not received proper representation in the western media.

