BTS' IN The SOOP's Exotic Location Revealed, To Debut On August 19

This August will mark an interesting month for ARMY members as BTS is all set to make a comeback by releasing their single but also featuring in a new reality TV show. The new reality show is titled In the SOOP BTS Ver. Soop translates to Forest in Korean. The BTS version of In the Soop will drop on August 19 on broadcast whereas premiere on August 20 at Weverse which is a Korean mobile and web platform to stream content related to K-pop bands and musicians. Thee show will reportedly feature BTS members Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, and V taking part in activities that fall under somewhere between everyday life and leisure. Now, the exotic filming location of In the SOOP BTS Ver has been revealed through WeVerse's official social media. Check it out below -

Also read: BTS' Jungkook deletes rendition of '10000 Hours' minutes after posting, fans guess why

In the Soop BTS Ver filming location

ðŸ• A week in the forest, a gift for BTS.

'In the SOOP BTS Ver.' will be available globally and exclusively on #Weverse.



Come visit the BTS members' forest on 20 Aug, 12 AM (KST)!



Find out moreðŸ‘‰https://t.co/fzYIvUM09C#BTS #In_the_SOOP pic.twitter.com/j9YLMMTEeo — Weverse (@weverseofficial) July 28, 2020

A poster series for In the Soop BTS Ver was released on social media which revealed the exotic location where the boyband will be filming their upcoming reality show. The gorgeous location is reportedly situated in Gangwon-do Chuncheon. It is a private lake house which is called Lake 192 and has been awarded a Korean Architectural Award. The private property reportedly features a living room, three bathrooms, and two-bedroom featuring four terraces coupled with a guest house and a picturesque yard. BTS ARMY members have also taken to social media and shared a number of photos of the location. Check it out below -

Also read: BTS' outdoor reality show 'In The Soop' to comprise 8 episodes and premiere on August 20

Alrighty so we got to see a reveal of the In The SOOP location called Lake 192. A lake house indeed ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ @BTS_twt #MTVHottest BTS pic.twitter.com/TPbbBGAZY4 — Hermosa Rossi-Bangtan (@kp_bangtan) July 28, 2020

Also read: Anushka Sharma shares BTS of a game that called her ‘dumb’, says ‘you’re dumb, bada aaya'

"Being able to spend time with these precious people.... Reviving the emotions that had been forgotten among us..... It really feels like a gift from the forest" In The Soop must've been a healing trip for BTS, I'm so excited pic.twitter.com/6mgDh39Paz — â· (@mygbebe) July 28, 2020

In the SOOP BTS Ver will be hosted by the band members themselves and will feature minimal interruption from the production staff. The reality show will feature eight 60-minute episodes on broadcast and stream special 80-minutes broadcast on Weverse. Besides this, eight behind-the-scenes 10-minute clips will also be released on Weverse.

The members of BTS will be creating their own schedules beforehand to enjoy their favourite hobbies while also trying out different things. They will be spending time with each other in the same place. The release of their reality TV show also comes around the time they launch their single on August 21, 2020.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput's BTS video of bowling on sets of 'Dil Bechara' goes viral; watch

Image courtesy - In the SOOP BTS poster (Weverse website)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.