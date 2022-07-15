BTS' J-Hope Drops 'Arson' From Latest Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'; Excited ARMY Reacts

After months of piquing the curiosity of the fans, BTS member J-Hope has finally dropped his latest song Arson from his album, Jack in the Box. After the teaser of the song created a strong buzz among the excited fans, Arson's release was highly anticipated.

The powerful video of the song which was released today by BigHit Music on YouTube, dramatically captures J-Hope's honest thoughts and feelings about the road he has walked on, people's views and opinions of him, and the road ahead for him as an artist and an individual.

J-Hope drops his latest song Arson from Jack in The Box album

After the massive success of the first track More from the album, the singer whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok is seen grappling with the choices in the latest video. The new song Arson is the singer's way of addressing his aspirations, and anguish when faced with the moment of choice. The song showcases a different side to his music and character.

Another highlight of the latest track is J-Hope's attempt to try a new rap style as he screams ‘let’s burn.’ The music video for Arson begins with J-hope standing in a garage with all cars engulfed in the fire. It further reflects the singer's desire to burn all the boxes that prisoned his artistic side.

Other than his rapping style, the singer's unmatchable footsteps, style, and unfiltered expressions have swept away the maximum reactions from the fans. Soon after the video was released, fans were quick to share their happiness. One of the Twitter users shared J-Hope's looks from the video and wrote, "the way his outfit was destroyed after he's done accomplishing shows the amt of hard work they do to create music, they give their everything just to make music. damn." Another user echoed similar sentiments by sharing a still from the video and wrote, "THIS LOOKS LIKE A SCENE FROM A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE MOVIE AND HOSEOK IS THE ONLY SURVIVOR." A third user chimed in and wrote, "HES SO COOLLLLLL #ArsonbyJHope."

the way his outfit was destroyed after he's done accomplishing shows the amt of hard work they do to create music, they give their everything just to make music. damn. the visuals of this mv is such a great definition of j-hope, the musical prodigy. #ArsonbyJHope #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/ebDB81S3FC — phoebe⁷🃏in the box (@hoseokmymuse) July 15, 2022

THIS LOOKS LIKE A SCENE FROM A ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE MOVIE AND HOSEOK IS THE ONLY SURVIVOR#ArsonbyJHope pic.twitter.com/9GvYcYppT1 — reine⁷ (@kookietaerishi) July 15, 2022

IMAGE: Twitter/@ggukkdream