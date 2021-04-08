BTS' J-Hope Sends His Best Wishes To ARMY In A Post Showing Off His Silver Hair, See Photo

Popular South Koren boy band BTS's member J-Hope took to the band's official Twitter handle to send best wishes to the band's fans also known as ARMY. In the post, J-hope shared a selfie picture of him in a white shirt and it was his silver hair that was the highlight of the post. He wrote in the Korean language which meant "Hope Army is doing well~ I miss you so much Do your best today too. All of us" along with smiling, flying kiss, fire, and also a grandfather emoticon referring to his silver hair which gave the ARMY a good laugh.

ARMY could not help but gush over BTS' J-Hope's silver hair in the comments. One of them added a meme that said "give me a reason to live", followed by J-Hope's selfie in silver, and then he wrote "Okay Thanks". Upon sharing J-Hope's photo in silver hair from a previous interview, one wrote "we are living in the era of silver-haired jung hoseok". One wrote, "Omg hobiiiiiiiiiiiii ahhh thanku so much for blessing with sliver hair, ur looking so fine ahhh, every night everyday I just miss u ahhhh, I'm refreshed wahhh".

Omg hobiiiiiiiiiiiii ahhh thanku so much for blessing with sliver hair, ur looking so fine ahhh, every night everyday I just miss u ahhhh, I'm refreshed wahhh pic.twitter.com/JYA9lmmhlH — á´®á´±BREADJINEâ· (IA)ðŸŠ (@BREADJINE1) April 8, 2021

oh no...hobi chose a grandpa emoji to express his silver hair!! pic.twitter.com/FBcN5ypDHe — jayvee (@Jhope_Vibes) April 8, 2021

Details of BTS songs

Apart from J-hope, BTS members include Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write and co-produce much of their own outputs. The band began formation in 2010 and debuted in 2013 with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool under Big Hit Entertainment. The group's second Korean studio album Wings was their first to sell one million copies in South Korea and was the best-selling album in 2016 in the country. By 2017, the band crossed into the global music market and became the first Korean group to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their single 'Mic Drop'. The popular BTS songs include Love Yourself Answer, Savage Love(Laxed- Siren Beat), Life Goes On, Dynamite, Face Yourself, Fake Love, and several more.

Earlier this month, BTS made history by becoming the first-ever Korean artists to be nominated at British Record Industry Trust Show(BRITs) Awards. BTS has been nominated in the "International Group" category at the 2021 BRITs Awards which will take place in May in London. BTS also made history this year by becoming the first K-pop group to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award and they received a nomination in 'Best Pop Duo/Group Performance' at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

Promo Image Source: BTS' Twitter handle