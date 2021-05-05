Last Updated:

BTS' J-hope Sister's Wedding Pics Surfaces Online, Fans Say, 'respect Their Privacy'

BTS' J-hope's sister Jung Jiwoo has reportedly got married in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends, pics surface online.

BTS' J-hope

BTS' J-hope's sister Jung Jiwoo has reportedly got married in a private ceremony in the presence of close family and friends on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Although it had been reported that Jung and her partner will marry in May, she has kept her husband's name and personal information private. Pictures from the wedding ceremony have been making rounds on the internet and fans, on the other hand, requested Jung's privacy.

After wedding photos began to surface online, Jung's fans requested privacy because she has kept her love life out of the spotlight. One of the users wrote, “J-hope's sister Jiwoo asked not to share her wedding pictures, please don’t share the pics, We should respect her Privacy”. Another user wrote, “We're not supposed to post about j-hope's sister wedding, if you had the pic, just keep it for yourself, respect their privacy”. Take a look at a few tweets below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Money Today, the influencer has been planning her wedding since last year, and also posted photos in August 2020, announcing that she will marry in September or October 2021. When asked about her future husband in an interview last year, she said they're both alike in several ways and enjoy working and being independent, so she expects a similar everyday life after they marry. She also said that her husband is someone she can depend on and that she feels secure knowing that she is not alone. She is the CEO of the FUN THE MENTAL eyewear brand and created her own fashion business, AJLOOK. She also owns an online shopping mall, Mejiwoo.

Who is Jung Jiwoo?

J-Hope, a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, has a sister named Jung Jiwoo. She is a fashion influencer and YouTuber who recently signed a deal with Cube Entertainment. Jung has gained popularity on YouTube in the last seven months by uploading vlog videos and fashion material. She currently has 1.76 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. She has an avid fan base on Instagram (@mejiwoo103), where she has amassed an impressive 8 million followers.

