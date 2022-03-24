BTS' J-Hope Tests Positive For COVID-19, Undergoes Treatment At Home

In an unfortunate turn of events, BTS member J-Hope has tested positive for COVID-19. The K-pop band's management agency, Big Hit Music confirmed the news on Thursday, March 24. Taking to their official Weverse handle, the agency revealed that J-Hope is practising quarantine at home as he undergoes treatment for COVID.

BTS' J-Hope suffered from a sore throat

In the official statement, BTS' agency revealed that J-hope suffered from a sore throat post which he visited a hospital to take the PCR test yesterday. Now, on Thursday morning, his reports turned out to be positive for the novel coronavirus. The agency informed the BTS ARMY that J-hope has completed his third dose of vaccination and is currently asymptomatic. The band member is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at home.

"J-Hope presented symptoms of a sore throat and visited a hospital to take a PCR test on Wednesday, March 23, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 this morning (March 24). j-hope has completed up to his third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and is currently not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a sore throat, and is undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine," reads the official statement.

Sharing details about this further schedule, the agency asserted J-hope will only take part in activities once he has recovered from the sickness. Big Hit Music added, "J-Hope is planning to take part in activities scheduled to take place next month once his at-home treatment concludes."

This comes just days after BTS' Jin was rushed to the hospital for minor surgery. According to the statement that was released via Weverse, Jin recently injured his fingers and was rushed to the medical emergency room on Friday, March 18. The BTS member partially damaged the tendons in his finger while performing his daily activities. When consulted by the doctors, he underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left finger.

The official statement also confirmed that the aforementioned surgery went well as per the medical team. He was discharged on Saturday and is advised to take complete rest by the doctors. In addition to this, BTS' Jin is also asked to wear a cast until the injury is recovered.

The acclaimed K-pop all-boy band has a slew of interesting shows lined up for them. They are gearing up to take over the stage of Grammys in the month of April. In addition to this, they will also host a concert in Las Vegas.

Image: Instagram/@uarmyhope