BTS' Jimin Collabs With Best Friend Ha Sung Woon For 'Our Blues' OST; Check Release Date

On April 19, the release date of BTS member Jimin's Our Blues original soundtrack (OST) was officially announced by Yum Nyam Entertainment. For those unaware, the upcoming song marks Jimin's K-drama OST debut. What's more surprising is that the BTS member has collaborated with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for the upcoming track.

As reported by Newsen, the producer of the Our Blues OST, Yum Nyam Entertainment announced "BTS’ Jimin and Ha Sung Woon will participate in the OST for the tvN Saturday drama Our Blues". Further, they also revealed the release date of the upcoming track leaving Jimin's fandom rejoiced

Jimin's Our Blues OST's release date out

As stated by Yum Nyam Entertainment, Our Blues OST will be released on April 25, 2022. The production company in their official statement also added the compatibility between Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's voices. "Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful", they said. The agency concluded its statement by explaining how the makers tried several versions of the musicians' voices to find the perfect fit for the series' track.

After finding a lot of songs that fit well with the voices of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon and 'Our Blues', we were able to finish recording with a song that perfectly suited the drama, concluded Yum Nyam Entertainment.

More About Our Blues

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae, Our Blues is an ongoing romantic South Korean television series starring Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung Won, and Kim Woo-bin in pivotal roles. The show premiered on tvN just almost a week ago on April 9, 2022. The plot of Our Blues traces the bitter-sweet chemistry and love stories of multiple people against the backdrop of Jeju Island. The South Korean series airs every weekend at 21: 10 KST on the tvN channel in South Korea. For K-dramas fans around the world, the show has also been made available on OTT giant Netflix in selected regions. Now, the collaboration of Jimin and Ha Sung Woon for the OST of the show has accentuated the excitement of fans.

