BTS' Jimin's Black Hair Trend On The Internet; BTS' ARMY Calls It 'supremacy'

On May 28, 2021, BTS members appeared on Good Morning America, to start the 2021's GMA Summer Concert Series. The Bangtan Boys performed their super hit songs, Dynamite, and their brand new single, BTS Butter. BTS members' latest appearance has left their fans drooling over BTS' Jimin's recently dyed black hair. Many of his fans took to their respective Twitter handle as they couldn't take their eyes off him.

BTS' Jimin flaunts black hair at GMA

According to Koreaboo, it was only recently that Jimin decided to ditch his platinum hair and dyed his hair black. The singer also took to the microblogging site to drop a pair of selfie pictures flaunting his black hair. Many of his fans and followers went gaga over Jimin's new black hair as he appeared on GMA.

Twitter Trends | Worldwide 🌏



"JIMIN BLACK HAIR" is trending worldwide after the BTS preview on Good Morning America#BTSonGMA pic.twitter.com/GXOJbzBn4D — JIMIN DATA (@PJM_data) May 28, 2021

A fan page tweeted that Jimin's black hair is "trending worldwide after the BTS preview on Good Morning America". Another one dropped Jimin's picture and dropped several black hearts matching with his hair. A netizen wrote, "congratulations as Jimin is trending at the moment". Several fans dropped his still pictures from the concert and his appearances in the talk show to compliment his black hair.

JIMIN BLACK HAIR



My cutie sexy lovely I MISS U 2 😭😭#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/dQZzK27vXK — JIMIN_ILY💛 (@onlypjm95) May 28, 2021

A Twitter user called Jimin, "cute and lovely". Another one chipped in that she "loves Jimin hair when he has it black as it is natural and his 'pretty' little eyes really pop". She continued that his eyes look like little diamonds. A fan complimented his new hair colour and called it, "Jimin black hair supremacy". Another one said that Jimin's black hair is "so cool".

I love jimin hair when he has it black. It’s natural and his pretty lil eyes really pop. Looks like little diamonds — Deborah Butler (@Deborah64048083) May 28, 2021

Park Jimin changes hair color like we change clothes lol. Jimin black hair supremacy!#BTSonGMA #JIMIN @BTS_twt — May🦋 (@MayPenicillium) May 28, 2021

JIMIN BLACK HAIR is so cool😎#BTSonGMA — chimunie (@mu2JIMIN) May 28, 2021

Are we getting JIMIN BLACK HAIR in BUTTER promotion?😭 — JEN¹³ PARK JIMIN💜✨🇵🇭 (@Jen13ParkJimin) May 28, 2021

Furthermore, the GMA Summer concert series takes place in Central Park. This year, it is going to be a virtual affair with several apps streaming the live music fest. BTS' latest performance at GMA marks the band's third live performance after Butter release on May 21, 2021. Recently, BTS released the new version of its second English track, BTS Butter (Hotter Remix) on May 28. In the new music video, the South Korean boy band can be seen dressing in suits and grooving on the stage while lipsyncing Butter lyrics.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

