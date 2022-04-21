BTS Jimin's Friend Ha Sung Woon Divulges Details Of Their Collab For 'Our Blues' OST

On April 19, the release date of BTS member Jimin's Our Blues original soundtrack (OST) was officially announced by Yum Nyam Entertainment. For those unaware, the upcoming song marks Jimin's K-drama OST debut. What's more surprising is that the BTS member has collaborated with his best friend Ha Sung Woon for the upcoming track. However, two days after the announcement, the creators have preponed Our Blues OST release date. Moreover, BTS member Jimin's friend Ha Sung Woon has divulged several intriguing details about the upcoming track.

Our Blues OST is in the making since last July

As reported by Koreaboo, Ha Sung Woon shared several details about the song via the private message function of one of Korea's social media applications. The musician shared Our Blues OST is an emotional number that has been in the making since last July. Ha Sung Woon wrote, “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July. It’s a total emotional song."

Further Ha Sung Woon teased fans about a behind-the-scenes story related to the track, which he said will be unveiled soon by him. He concluded, "There’s a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I’ll tell you later."

As stated by Yum Nyam Entertainment, Our Blues OST will be released on April 25, 2022. However, now the release date has been preponed by a day. It will now premiere on April 24, 2022. The production company in their official statement also added the compatibility between Jimin and Ha Sung Woon's voices. "Jimin's sweet tone and Ha Sung Woon's charming deep voice made this song more radiant, and the fantastic harmony made the song even more beautiful," they said. The agency concluded its statement by explaining how the makers tried several versions of the musicians' voices to find the perfect fit for the series' track.

More About Our Blues

Directed by Kim Kyu Tae, Our Blues is an ongoing romantic South Korean television series starring Lee Byung Hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung Won, and Kim Woo-bin in pivotal roles. The show premiered on tvN just almost a week ago on April 9, 2022. The plot of Our Blues traces the bitter-sweet chemistry and love stories of multiple people against the backdrop of Jeju Island. The South Korean series airs every weekend at 21: 10 KST on the tvN channel in South Korea. For K-dramas fans around the world, the show has also been made available on OTT giant Netflix in selected regions.

