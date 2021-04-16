BTS' Jimin's Photos From Recent Shoot Surface Online, ARMY Can't Keep Calm

BTS' Jimin has been making the headlines and taking over online trends once again. Park Jimin's photos dressed from a photoshoot for clothing brand CELINE were released online and the photos immediately went viral. With over 59 thousand tweets, Park Jimin was trending at #9 on Twitter India trends. Fans of the singer, the ARMY were simply awestruck at the photoshoot. They had some amazing reactions to BTS' Jimin's photos. Let's take a look!

JIMIN / BTS IN CELINE BY HEDI SLIMANE

NEW YORK, NY 21 02 20

"TODAY" SHOW#JIMIN#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE pic.twitter.com/9ljVmAalZx — CELINE (@celineofficial) February 23, 2020

BTS' Jimin's Photos for CELINE

CELINE is a popular brand of clothing amongst the BTS members. Taehyung, aka V, is often seen in a plain white CELINE T-shirt. The BTS members have donned clothes by the French luxury clothing brand in the past. Last year in February 2020, CELINE had shared a photo of Jimin wearing the brand's jacket and the photo has immediately gone viral. BTS Jimin's latest photo features the singer in a plain white T-SHIRT with the brand name written on the front and a green jacket with beige sleeves. Black pants and a thin yellow belt completed BTS Jimin's look. His wavy blond hair is parted in the middle and he is also wearing small, silver hoop earrings. Several photos and videos of the singer from a canvas shoot for the group's Japanese single Film Out have surfaced online.

Fans react to Park Jimin's photos

Fans had some interesting reactions to Park Jimin's photos. Let's take a look at some of them. Here's the first one where the ARMY expressed their awe in short words.

park jimin ethereal beauty, i have no words. pic.twitter.com/3PTKoTFvDR — callie (@jikookith) April 16, 2021

Fans even likened him to a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter. The reason? Jimin's green jacket and cold, stunning looks.

Park Jimin slytherin agenda, we’re also in the same house ðŸ˜Œpic.twitter.com/lKc34QPOBY — min suga â™¡ â· KTH1 (@daegutaegist) April 16, 2021

This ARMY had an interesting question to ask. Do you have an answer? Do you agree with this claim?

why do models even try when a whole park jimin exists pic.twitter.com/SMTtv7t4q0 — Kajal YouniverseðŸŒâ· (@kmohanty99) April 16, 2021

Next is this fan of BTS and TXT, which compared BTS' Jimin and TXT's Huening Kai in similar outfits. Would you like to see them together in matching outfits? See, and let us know.

this park jimin with this huening kai pic.twitter.com/DZpZhPFdTr — ryo | rt @yjuungwonie's pinned twt pls (@milktyuun) April 16, 2021

This reaction from ARMY takes the cake. Following the 'Driving a car and driving you insane' meme pattern, this ARMY laid out what other ARMYs are feeling after looking at Jimin's photos. Take a look here:

Park Jimin Park Jimin

driving a car driving you insane pic.twitter.com/f2HHKOUcx9 — BE #FilmOut â· â™¡ (@bts_we_are_7) April 16, 2021