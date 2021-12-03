BTS' Jin Gets Emotional After ARMY's Birthday Surprise, Other Members React; Watch

Touted as one of the biggest boybands in the world, South Korean idol group BTS recently concluded their four-day long Permission to Dance on Stage concert in LA as they trended online across the world. Marking their first in-person concert in over two years, their fans, known as ARMY, were left with jovial memories of the seven members on stage. From performing their hit songs live to surprise guest celebrity performances, the concert was deemed successful as ARMY thanked BTS for the show.

However, the band was not the only one who presented a surprise on stage as ARMY had a special surprise organized for the oldest member of the band Jin. The final day of the concert came ahead of the member's 29th birthday. Check out the singer and his bandmates' reaction to the surprise.

Jin surprised with 'Moon bombs' at the concert

The collective effort of the ARMY led to a huge surprise to the singer as the concert was lit up with 'Moon bombs' to wish him ahead of his birthday. Fans turned their army bombs into small moons referring to Jin's hit single Moon, a single from the band's Map of the Soul: 7 album which came out last year. Videos and pictures from the concert which surfaced online showed the fans creating a wave at the concert to surprise the singer. A few also prepared boards to wish him.

Jin and BTS' reaction to the surprise

Several concertgoers recorded Jin and the members' reactions after they spotted ARMY's surprise for the former. In one video, the singer is seen being surprised after realizing that the army bombs were turned into little moons. Kim Taehyung was captured being stunned at the fans' surprise for Jin.

Whole team was running everywhere today all over the stadium tired anxious stressed etc but it was all worth it #MoonForJinLA pic.twitter.com/NMYJTUasHd — josie⁷ MADE JIN CRY #MoonForJinLA (@chibiseokjini) December 3, 2021

having the biggest layout crisis rn 😭 but YAYYY IT'S GONNA BE JIN'S BIRTHDAY SOON pic.twitter.com/26lS58pj64 — ava⁷ / ia 📚 (@jkkfiIms) December 3, 2021

In another clip, the members are joining the fans to sing wishes to the birthday boy. Additionally, the singer was seen breaking into tears after receiving overwhelming love from his fans ahead of his birthday. One fan summed their experience of planning the surprise by writing, ''Whole team was running everywhere today all over the stadium tired, anxious, stressed etc but it was all worth it #MoonForJinLA''

not me crying like a fountain in public because of this video where jin commented the event we did for his birthday earlier at the concert. god i love him an insane amount, please be always happy and healthy my seokjinie pic.twitter.com/nVTrT1QXzO — robi⁷ ia 🪐 (@girlbossjiminie) December 3, 2021

everyone singing happy birthday to jin and making him sososos happy he almost cried 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/kWfjKSO74L — rose misses bts (@jimnIov) December 3, 2021

Aish my beautiful baby 💜 pic.twitter.com/kvPv3h5Q6b — Eve | Dream, Love, Happiness | BTS ⁷ (@JinTastic4life) December 3, 2021

Image: Twitter/@BTS_twt/bts_bighit