BTS Jin, Jimin, V & More Feature In ‘Bad Decisions’ Teaser With Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg

After announcing a short break from their activities as a band together, K-pop sensation BTS is back. ARMY can rejoice as this is the first time that the band has come together after announcing a hiatus. On August 2, Benny Blanco who is collaborating with the band and Snoop Dogg, took to various social media sites to tease the upcoming song Bad Decisions in the old movie trailer style with a baritone voice naming the artists on the song that left all frenzied fans excited.

The MV and the single will release on August 5 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The video shared by Blanco shows V, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook among others recording the upcoming song. The teaser comes as a treat to the musicians' fans who have been excited about their collaboration. Ever since the video has been shared, it has gone viral all across social media.

BTS' Jin, Jimin, and V among others feature in the Bad Decisions teaser

Ahead of the release, Blanco took to Twitter and shared the teaser of the upcoming song and wrote, “they’re back,” which piqued the curiosity of the ARMY. Previously, Benny Blanco uploaded a couple of TikToks to tease the song in a fun manner, keeping the fans ready and excited for the amazing collaboration.

Soon after the video went viral, fans thronged the comment section and expressed their excitement for the same. One of the Twitter users wrote, “ARMY can't wait for Bad Decisions,” while another wrote, “IM CRYINGDI” A third user chimed in and wrote, “DAMN DESERVES AN OSCAR.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “AYEEEEER A HIT IS COMING SO TRUE.”

AYEEEEER A HIT IS COMING SO TRUE — ً♡ (@archiveforJK) August 2, 2022

DAMN DESERVES AN OSCAR — jak⁷ (@poutybbykth) August 2, 2022

IM CRYINGDI — ✧*ava☽⁷ 🃏 (@tpwkjimin) August 2, 2022

ARMY can't wait for Bad Decisions 🥰💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ezPIDAQZEB — Little Bear 🦋🐝 🐞🐛 (@littlebear_0598) August 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg said in January that the K-Pop boy band had sent him a request to work together. The singer had spilled beans about the same during his appearance on a show where he had revealed how BTS was waiting to collab with him for a song. He further said how he is trying to figure out whether he has the time or not for it. BTS first hinted at their admiration for the 50-year-old rapper when they included a nod to his debut album Doggystyle in their 2014 track Hip Hop Phile.

IMAGE: Twitter/ItsBennyBlanco/AP