BTS' Jin Seokjin's Top 10 Interesting Facts That You Must Check Out

The South Korean Boy Band BTS' member Jin Seokjin is quite popular among the ARMY. Fans are aware of the basic facts about him like he was scouted by BIG Hit Entertainment when he was just getting off the bus and thus began his journey into the world of BTS. However, there are some weirdly interesting facts about BTS' Jin that not many people may know. Check them out:

10 Interesting facts about BTS' Jin Seokjin

1. Jin gets clingy when drunk

Many fans do not know that Jin Seokjin gets extremely clingy and lovable under the influence of alcohol. In an interview with Koreaboo, the BTS' members had revealed their drinking habits. Jin had stated that he was a cutie when he was sober and is clingy to other members usually. However, while he is drunk he said he gets even more aggressively clingy and his 'aegyo' got more powerful.

2. Jin's weird blinking habits

Jin has dry eyes but he can still win any staring contest. According to Koreaboo, Jin can go up to 5 long minutes without blinking in a staring contest. However, he does blink excessively otherwise because of his dry eyes as well as contacts.

3. Jin's hypermobile fingers

Jin's hand has a unique flair, credit goes to his hypermobile fingers. While he does not mind the way they are, according to Biaswrecker he once did admit would not mind trading his hands for Jimin‘s cute hands. He also has freakishly dexterous toes.

4. Jin has a strong sense of smell

Jin has a strong sense of smell. According to Biaswrecker, he once revealed on TV because of his strong sense of smell he does not like the smell of wooden chopsticks and tries not to use them. He also carries a set of personal utensils in his bag in case he can use them.

5. Jin's strong jaw

Jin has a very strong jaw which makes it harder for him to open his mouth sometimes. Because of that he often takes gigantic bites of food and chews them very well.

6. His obsession with Sunglasses

BTS' members are known for their stylish looks and have made strong impressions with their fashion statements worldwide. However, Jin has been complete overboard about it especially when it comes to his obsession with sunglasses. Not only he likes wearing them but on certain occasions, he was spotted wearing more than one at a time.

7. Jin's eating Habit

Jin makes cute noises while eating especially when it is fast food. Once he was seen struggling to eat a cheesy burger and was seen making noises while trying to swallow it. Watch video-

[BREAKING] BTS Jin aka Worldwide Handsome struggles to eat a super duper cheesy cheese burger with his cute little eating noises. Their fans, ARMY, are found dead after busting their biggest uwu.



(@BTS_twt)

pic.twitter.com/jNaabZ9xvD — spirit (@outrotokki) July 9, 2018

8. Jin's laugh

Apart from making corny dad jokes, Jin also has weird laughter. It is often referred to as windshield wiper laughter by ARMY.

9. Jin name for BTS's group chat

Jin Seokjin had once named their group chat "Seokjin and the 6 babies". The chat was also once shared on BTS' official Twitter.

10. Jin's missed attempt at college

Jin wanted to attend college Konkuk University to study acting and arts. However, he actually missed his chance to sign up for the classes he wanted. So he ended up taking Politics 101 as an alternative.

IMAGE: BTS' TWITTER

