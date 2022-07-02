BTS’ Jungkook And Charlie Puth’s 'Left And Right' Debuts On UK's Official Single Charts

BTS’s youngest member Jungkook and American Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth’s much-anticipated song ‘Left and Right’ that was dropped on 24 June 2022, has managed to break several records and top the charts all over the world. Charlie Puth tweeted about getting 500k streams on Spotify only within the first 20 mins of the song’s release.

Left and Right has also succeeded in the United Kingdoms by entering UK’s official singles charts and official Irish singles charts.

'Left and Right' Topping Various UK Charts

Fans wished to see Jungkook and Charlie Puth work together after BTS’s youngest vocalist’s cover of We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth back in 2018. Fans finally got to see the duo collaborate with the single ‘Left and Right’. The song instantly gained immense love from fans all over the world and topped several charts all over the world including in the United Kingdom.

‘Left and Right’ debuted at No. 41 in the UK official singles charts for the first week of July. It also gained a spot at No. 6 in the Official Singles Sales Charts and Official Singles Downloads Charts.

The song also placed itself on the Official Irish Singles Charts at No. 33 and the Official Audio Streaming Chart at No. 87 this week. Left and Right also made Jungkook the highest debuts by Asian soloists on Spotify’s global charts with 6.79 million streams. The music video also surpassed 10 million viewers within 12 hours of its release and gained the No. 1 spot on iTunes official charts in several countries like the USA, Canada and Sweden.

BTS members focusing on solo careers following band's break

After the announcement of the much-deserved break of the Grammy-nominated group BTS, other members as well are focusing on solo music, with V busy with his yet-to-be-announced solo album and J-Hope’s solo album ‘Jack in the Box’ and track ‘More’ hitting No. 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs Charts in various countries few hours after the release and the music video of the track surpassing 10 million views in YouTube within 10 hours of its release.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CHARLIEPUTH)