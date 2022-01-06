BTS' Jungkook Debuts Individual Verified Spotify Account; ARMY Suspect New Music

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, treated his fans by debuting his individual Spotify account. The new artist account came after the singer debuted his Instagram account and surpassed record-breaking followers within only a few hours. The young singer now enjoys over 29 million followers on the platform with his posts having the tendency to break Guinness records.

BTS' Jungkook opens Spotify account

The entire social media is buzzing with excitement over the 24-year-old singer's new verified artist account on Spotify. He is yet to upload any music on the account, however, fans of the band, called ARMY, started speculating that the young singer is set to release new music soon. The account currently consists of one of the posts that reads 'Coming Soon'.

ARMY's reaction to Jungkook's Spotify account

Additionally, it was not long before Jungkook landed himself on the trending topic list as fans started expressing their wish for the singer to release new music. Many fans started theorizing about the music which would be released as one fan tweeted, ''Y'all there is a blank space on 7th Jan that means we might get Jungkook OST soon and Jungkook Spotify Account is verified and it's says coming soon Omg Jungkook's first solo OST produced by Suga''.

Another fan noticed that his Spotify account was linked to the singer's other socials as they wrote, ''Also his Spotify account is directed to his social media account (IG) as well as his Wikipedia''. Another ardent fan of the singer tweeted, ''Jungkook Spotify account has been opened. I'm so excited for all his future tracks and collaborations. Also, the opening of Jungkook Spotify account is first step for anticipated JJK1 which would be released anytime in this year. also, I want "still with you" to be official+''.

More on BTS

With the COVID-19 cases rising across the world, BTS cancelled their flights to the US in the light of Grammy being postponed. BigHit Music issued a statement regarding the same that read, ''We were preparing to attend the Grammy awards until it was announced to be postponed. No change has been made with regards to the Seoul concert scheduled in March."

Image: AP