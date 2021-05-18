BTS' Jungkook Is Impressed By Ariana Grande's "stage Presence"; Wants To "emulate" Her

BTS Jungkook might have confirmed that he is an Arianator. The BTS member in a recent interview revealed that he was extremely impressed by Ariana Grande’s stage presence. He further talked about how he aspires to emulate the same in his future performances. This revelation by Jungkook comes days before the K-pop group’s new single, Butter is all set to drop.

K-pop band BTS is currently considered to be one of the most successful boybands. Over the last few years, the group’s popularity has reached new heights and it continues to grow with every passing day. Recently, BTS featured on Rolling Stone and sat down for separate interviews; talked about her individual journeys and revealed how they spent their time in quarantine.

During the interview, BTS’ Golden Maknae a.k.a. Jungkook was asked about which other artist has given him something that he aspires to be. Jungkook revealed one of the moments that has stayed with him for a long time was from fellow singer Ariana Grande’s concert. Jungkook continued and said that during the group’s overseas tour they had a chance to attend the Thank U, Next singer’s concert.

He added that he was “really impressed by her (Grande) stage presence”. Jungkook explained how Ariana is somebody with a small stature but the volume of her voice was really moving and impressive. BTS’ Jungkook revealed that Grande’s stage presence is something he would “emulate and learn from”. The Euphoria singer concluded that Grande made him want to develop and grow as an artist.

During the interview, BTS’ Jungkook also shared his take on being considered as the ‘Golden Maknae’ and whether it comes with its own set of pressure. Jungkook said that he really does not want to think that he is an “all-rounder” and wants to just keep trying and working hard. He continued and shared his belief that one can only improve in a certain area if they really practice hard and “dive-deep” into it. BTS’ Jungkook confessed that the title makes him “feel pressure” but it also helps him to work hard and do deliver his best performance.

