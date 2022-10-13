BTS' Jungkook Leaves ARMY Breathless As He Wishes 'bro' Jimin On Birthday; Watch

BTS' Jimin is celebrating his 27th birthday on October 13, 2022, that is today. Jimin has cemented his name as one of the most popular idols in the K-pop world. The BTS member has received praise for both his solo songs like "Filter" and his group work. He is constantly in the spotlight and/or is to blame for the surge in popularity of Korean goods and culture abroad, earning him the moniker "Korea's frontman" by K-media.

On his special day, the boyband member Jungkook sent him the best birthday wish. He headed to Weverse and uploaded a video, thereby wishing Jimin on his birthday. The video saw him wearing a brown shirt as he takes off his glasses, fixes his hair and then waits for a while. Soon after that, he takes long breaths. After a few seconds, Jungkook went on to say, "Jimin… happy birthday… happy birthday bro." Watch the video here:

ARMY wishes Jimin on his birthday

Soon after the video went viral on social media, ARMY also dropped heartfelt wishes for the K-pop star. A Twitter user headed to his account and reposted the same video as he wrote, "Find someone who goes the extra mile for your birthday the way Jungkook did for jimin." Another user tweeted, "Umm Jungkook, it is 2 am here and did you have to post this? Could you not have wished Jimin in a way that did not involve breaking me? What was the reason????"

As per various tweets, the birthday boy's father had arranged a big table in his cafe on which he placed all the gifts that his fans gave him today. As a sweet gesture, his dad also gave fans a cute Jimin water bottle for free. A netizen shared the same and wrote, "So happy to meet Jimin's dad today! His dad took orders for us and gave us a cute Jiminie water bottle for free to each one of us We celebrate Jimin's birthday at his dad's cafe today~ very meaningful day.."

Meanwhile, as BTS is currently on a break from performing collectively, its members are focusing on their individual careers.

