BTS' Jungkook Treats ARMY With 'live-concert' & Confirms Eyebrow Piercing; V Adds Some Fun

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive worldwide fan following known as ARMY. The band is utterly loyal to its fans and often treats the ARMY with surprise live sessions on the South Korean live streaming app VLive. BTS members also never fail to mention how grateful they are to the ARMY who showers them with love. Recently, BTS member Jungkook held a VLive session and left his fans amazed with a mini live concert. The BTS ARMY also spotted several details from the live session.

Jungkook's live mini-concert

BTS' Jungkook surprised the ARMY of millions on Thursday night by conducting a small concert on VLive. The BTS member went live in his brown coloured Payjama set. Jeon Jung-kook sang a number of songs in the live stream, including Smile Again by Blackbear, Leave The Door by Bruno Mars, JB's Peaches, and various BTS songs. A BTS fan shared a tweet of Jungkook's playlist and wrote, "jungkook playlist vlive smile again - blackbear peaches - justin bieber stay - the kid , laroi and justin bieber leave the door open - bruno mars & anderson paak hold on -justin bieber as always - ra.d dope , idol ,euphoria , my time , baepsae and so what thank you jungkook".

During the live stream, Jungkook also mentioned his new eyebrow piercing. As per a Twitter user, the singe in his live stream said, "My eyebrow? Yes, I got it pierced because putting on the stickers got annoying so I just got it pierced.". The user also added some photos of Jungkook showing off his newly pierced eyebrows. Another fan added, "JUNGKOOK CONFIRMED THAT HIS EYEBROW PIERCING IS REAL IN HIS VLIVE TODAY I'M SCREAMING".

🐰:My eyebrow? Yes, I got pierced it because putting the sticker on got annoying so I just did it.

BTS' V teases Jungkook for his live concert

BTS member V was also watching Jungkook's live stream. In between the session, V took to Weverse to share a screenshot of Jungkook. In the screenshot, V wrote, as per a fan's tweet, "He’s out of his mind".

Taehyung laughing at Jungkook's Vlive 😂



Over 10 million people watched Jungkook's VLive session. A Twitter user wrote, "It is confirmed that over 10 million people have seen Jungkook’s recent Vlive with no duplicate views. This amazed a lot of people since Jungkook's Vlive was a surprise and it was at 1 am KST when the whole of Asia was sleeping.”. The singer received over 900 million hits on the session.

