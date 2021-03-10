Last Updated:

BTS' Jungkook's Fans Celebrate 'Euphoria' As Song Completes 1yr On Billboard Sales Chart

BTS' Jungkook's fans took to Twitter in order to make the phrase "RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK" trend on the microblogging site. Read on to know more

BTS' Jungkook

Fans of BTS' Jungkook took to Twitter in order to make the phrase "RECORD SETTER JUNGKOOK" trend on the microblogging site on the occasion of one of Jungkook's songs, Euphoria, completing a year on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. As one will see in the tweets below, netizens are showing love for the musician by sharing snapshots from various sites that either show the statistics uploaded by Billboard or see the musician performing to the tunes of the same. Through the tweets, the Twitterati is essentially trying to communicate how proud they are of Jungkook. The tweets that celebrate the completion of one year of Jungkook's Euphoria can be found below.

Twitterati's reaction to the latest addition to the list of Jungkook's records:

About BTS' Jungkook's Euphoria:

One of Jungkook's songs, Euphoria, was made available to fans by its makers sometime during August 2018. The song was produced by eminent musical personality Melanie Fontana, who had initially planned on giving the track to Justin Bieber, as per a www.channel-korea.com report. The musical number saw the participation of RM as well during the production process. The latest addition to the list of Jungkook's records is shared by one of his other singles known as My Time, which has effectively made him the only Korean musical personality to date whose songs have spent a year on the aforementioned list.

 

 

